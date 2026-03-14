Senate Housing Committee clears 35 bills

The Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, chaired by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, tackled all 35 bills and resolutions on its agenda on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, reinforcing his “no backlog” policy in the committees he leads.

Among those approved for committee report was Senate Bill No. 934, authored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, which strengthens the government’s authority to expropriate land for socialized housing.

“The measure amends Sections 9, 10, and 11 of the Urban Development and Housing Act (UDHA) of 1992 to empower local government units and housing agencies to identify priority areas, streamline land acquisition, and allow expropriation of idle lands, including residential lands under litigation,” Escudero said, noting that the bill supports the administration’s Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program.

Also approved was SB 70, authored by Senator Rodante Marcoleta, exempting the underprivileged and homeless from the required payment of supersedeas bond to perfect an appeal in ejectment cases. This measure strengthens protections for vulnerable families facing eviction.

The committee likewise passed SB 1863, authored by Senator Bam Aquino, which institutes a loan restructuring and condonation program for socialized and low‑cost housing. This aims to ease the financial burden of housing beneficiaries and improve repayment sustainability.

In addition, measures amending the Condominium Act were cleared: Amending RA 4726 (Condominium Act): SB 235 (Escudero), SB 922 (Estrada), SB 1442 (Senator JV Ejercito), and House Bill No. 2286 (Representatives Victoria Co‑Pilar, Leila De Lima, et al.) These proposals modernize rules on dissolution and redevelopment of condominium projects, ensuring safer and more responsive housing options for urban dwellers.

During the hearing, Escudero ordered the consolidation of similar bills, while several others were referred to new subcommittees for more focused deliberation. Among these is Senate Resolution No. 254, filed by Senator Bam Aquino, which calls for an inquiry into the implementation, challenges, and gaps in the government’s housing and resettlement programs.

The committee also reviewed the recalibrated housing targets under the Marcos administration. Instead of the earlier goal of one million units annually, the updated target is 1.13 million units for the entire term of the President until 2028. According to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), the current backlog stands at 2.2 million units, with only 477,000 units delivered to date.

Escudero pressed DHSUD officials on the recalibrated numbers, recalling that former DHSUD Secretary Jose Acuzar had cited a 6.5‑million housing need.

“My problem with recalibrating numbers is that you are just making the books look good… Let us not fool ourselves that our backlog is that small just so that we can say that we accomplished something during our term,” he said, underscoring the need for transparency and consistency in defining the country’s housing deficit.

The Bicolano lawmaker thanked fellow senators, government agencies, and private‑sector representatives for their participation, emphasizing that sustained coordination and accurate data are essential to crafting effective housing policy.

He said the committee’s action on all pending measures reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that every Filipino has access to safe, affordable, and dignified housing. PR