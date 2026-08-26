Senate urged to pass bill fixing barangay, SK officials' term to 5 years

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Tuesday exhorted his colleagues to act with urgency on Senate Bill No. 2387, which proposes to fix the tenure of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to five years instead of the current four-year term.

Delivering his sponsorship speech on the measure under Committee Report No. 77, Escudero said the Senate must act swiftly on the proposal before the end of September to ensure predictability in the conduct of the upcoming Barangay and SK Elections (BSKE) scheduled this November.

He noted that the filing of certificates of candidacy is already set for next month, underscoring the need for Congress to decide promptly whether the elections will proceed or be reset under the new term structure.

“Mr. President, I ask that the body act on this bill with urgency for or against it, before the end of September, given the fact that the Barangay Elections is scheduled to be conducted this November and the filing of Certificates of Candidacy are slated already in the coming month,” Escudero said.

“Although I favor this measure, I hope this body will give priority to this measure so that we can decide on it and so that there will be predictability with respect to the upcoming elections—whether indeed it will push through or will be postponed in accordance with the new term that will be approved by Congress, should it decide in its wisdom,” he added.

The veteran legislator explained that the Constitution expressly empowers Congress to determine the term of barangay officials, a policy judgment affirmed by the Supreme Court in Macalintal v. Senate. He noted that the Court recognized the need to balance continuity against accountability, and administrative efficiency against democratic change.

“That is the policy judgment which the present measure asks us to consider—whether, as a matter of policy, a five-year term provides a better governing window than the four years presently provided by law,” he stressed.

Escudero argued that a five‑year term provides a better governing window than the current four years, allowing barangay and SK officials sufficient time to organize, implement, and evaluate programs without the disruption of frequent elections.

“Barangays are planners, implementers, first responders, peacekeepers, conciliators, and frontline service providers—all at a scale where government knows the family, the street, and often the problem by name,” he said.

He added that the proposal is not unprecedented, citing past laws, namely Republic Act No. 6653 and Republic Act No. 8524 that also prescribed five‑year terms for barangay officials. “This bill is a term‑setting measure, enacted in the exercise of the power expressly conferred upon Congress by Article X, Section 8 of the Constitution,” Escudero pointed out.

Committee Report No. 77, jointly prepared by the Committees on Local Government and Finance, has recommended the approval of SB 2387 with amendments, taking into consideration SB 2067 filed by Senator Imee Marcos.

During Monday’s hearing presided by Escudero, multi‑sectoral representatives expressed strong support for the five-year-term. The Liga ng mga Barangay, the National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel), the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), and the National Youth Commission (NYC) all backed the measure, stressing that a longer term would institutionalize stability and break the cycle of frequent postponements. PR