Senator proposes activation of crisis command center amid tensions in MidEast

A veteran legislator is urging the government agencies to intensify coordinated protection measures for Filipinos across the Middle East, citing the more than 2.2 million Filipinos living and working in the region and the over 1,100 Filipinos currently in Iran who may be affected by the escalating tensions following recent strikes in and around Iranian territory.

Senator Chiz Escudero issued the call, stressing that the sheer scale of the Filipino presence in the region demands a response that is both "urgent and anticipatory".

Escudero acknowledged President Marcos’ directive to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to activate contingency plans and account for Filipinos in affected areas. He said this swift action is essential, especially with Saudi Arabia hosting over 865,000 Filipinos, the UAE nearly 650,000, and significant communities in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman that could be impacted by any regional spillover.

Escudero emphasized, however, that advisories alone are not enough given the magnitude of the risk.

With millions of Filipino families depending on the safety of their loved ones abroad, he called for a more unified and forward‑leaning approach that ensures embassies, welfare officers, and crisis teams are operating with synchronized information and clear protocols should conditions deteriorate.

Escudero proposed the activation of a coordinated Middle East Crisis Command Center to consolidate real‑time monitoring, map out safe corridors, and pre‑position evacuation assets in friendly ports or airports.

He added that assistance should likewise be extended to Filipino travelers who may be stranded in airports or transit hubs due to flight cancellations, ensuring they receive timely guidance, temporary support, and clear information on available routes or repatriation options.

“Such a mechanism is not alarmist but a necessary safeguard, especially for our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in high‑risk areas like Israel and Iran, where mobility may be restricted and communication lines may be disrupted,” he pointed out.

The senator also underscored the need to maintain reliable communication channels with the OFWs. Emergency hotlines, check‑in systems, and temporary assistance for connectivity would help ensure that workers remain informed and reachable, particularly those in sectors with limited mobility such as domestic work, construction, and caregiving.

Escudero, who has consistently championed the welfare of OFWs, said the country must continue strengthening systems that protect Filipinos abroad, as he noted that they have long been a stabilizing force for the Philippine economy, and their safety must remain at the center of the national response.

"I am prepared to work closely with our foreign and migrant‑worker agencies to ensure that every Filipino in the region is accounted for, protected, and supported," he said.