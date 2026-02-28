Senator seeks action on measure protecting power sector workforce

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero expressed hope recently that the Senate Committee on Energy will soon take up Senate Bill 498, which aims to provide wider protection and benefits for workers in the power sector.

Escudero made the remark as Meralco announced a P0.2226 per kilowatt-hour increase in February power rates, raising household bills by about P45 for typical consumers. He noted that discussions on affordability should also consider the welfare of the workforce that ensures reliable electricity delivery.

“Consumers are burdened by rising rates, but the linemen and frontliners who keep the grid running face risks and inadequate safeguards. SB 498 seeks to address this gap,” Escudero said.

“Consumers see the peso impact on their bills, but behind every kilowatt-hour is a workforce exposed to hazards. Protecting them is part of ensuring that the system remains efficient and cost-effective,” he added.

SB 498, which he authored, is currently pending at the committee level. It seeks to institutionalize benefits and protections for power workers, including linemen who are often first responders during typhoons, earthquakes, and brownouts.

The senator from Bicol argued that by strengthening worker morale, the measure helps stabilize service delivery by preventing hidden costs that eventually affect consumers.

Escudero further linked his measure to the country’s energy transition. “As we expand solar, wind, and other renewable projects, we need a skilled and secure workforce to integrate these into the grid. Protecting workers is part of future-proofing our energy system.”

“The bill is awaiting formal hearings. I hope the committee of Senator Pia Cayetano takes it into consideration. Consumers deserve fair rates, but they also deserve a power sector that is safe, resilient, and staffed by workers who know their welfare is valued,” he said.

“In the end, protecting workers is protecting consumers,” Escudero added. “SB 498 ensures that the people who keep the lights on are not left in the dark when it comes to benefits and security. I look forward to the committee’s discussions on this measure.” PR