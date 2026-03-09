Senator: Staggered work hours to cushion impact of oil crisis, cut P3.5-B daily losses due to traffic

A senator has called on employers and private company owners to study the four-day workweek initiated by Malacañang, or come up with alternative schemes to ease the daily commuting burden on their staff.

Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero over the weekend urged private companies to consider adopting Malacañang‑backed four‑day onsite workweek or implement staggered work‑hour schemes as the country aims to cushion the impact of fuel price hikes and broader economic disruptions amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, Escudero said such flexible arrangements could help reduce daily transportation demand, lower operating costs, provide workers with added relief as global oil markets remain volatile, and reduce billions of pesos in lost opportunities every day because of traffic congestion.

“Acting this early as we anticipate what could possibly happen would strengthen the country’s resilience should the situation worsen,” the senator said.

The veteran legislator noted that Congress has long implemented a four‑day workweek for its personnel and suggested that extending similar schemes more broadly could help reduce fuel consumption, save energy, and ease traffic congestion.

He added that private sector participation would significantly amplify the benefits of the government’s temporary shift to a compressed work arrangement, especially in major business districts.

The Bicolano senator urged firms in Makati and Bonifacio Global City to explore flexible setups that can meaningfully reduce peak‑hour congestion.

“These areas experience some of the heaviest daily traffic volumes, making them ideal starting points for mobility‑oriented workplace reforms,” he said.

President Marcos earlier ordered a temporary four‑day workweek for selected executive branch offices starting March 9 as part of efforts to conserve energy and reduce fuel use.

The directive, outlined in Memorandum Circular No. 114, mandates agencies to, among others, cut electricity and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent, maintain air‑conditioning at 24°C, and suspend non‑essential travel and activities.

The circular also allows agencies to implement the four‑day onsite setup through a compressed workweek or a designated work‑from‑home day, consistent with Civil Service Commission policies.

According to a study conducted by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Metro Manila’s traffic congestion alone costs the economy an estimated P3.5 billion per day, a figure projected to rise to P5.4 billion daily by 2035 if unaddressed.

“If we are losing P3.5 billion every single day because of traffic, that means Metro Manila is bleeding roughly P105 billion a month and more than P1.27 trillion a year,” Escudero said, adding that even modest reductions in congestion can translate into massive national savings.

The senator encouraged LGUs in major business districts to collaborate with employers on area‑wide mobility strategies, including synchronized staggered schedules, improved pedestrian access, and safer cycling routes.

He also urged the public to contribute to energy conservation through everyday habits such as biking short distances, carpooling, and adopting energy‑efficient practices at home. PR