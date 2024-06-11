SIDC 4% completion rate

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project is currently four percent complete, with a target completion date of September 2028.

Engr. Rodrigo Delos Reyes, project director for DPWH, said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on June 10, 2024, at SM City Davao, that delays have occurred due to prioritizing the bridge design. The design is 94 percent complete and should be finished by July 2024.

“Sa ngayon po ay nag-adjust kami ng konti kasi nagkaroon kami ng delay sa ating implementation ng ating design due to right of way issues at any rate we are confident na matatapos tayo by September 2028 (Currently, we have made some adjustments due to a delay in implementation caused by design and right-of-way issues. Still, we are confident that it will be completed by September 2028),” he said.

Despite the delay, the project budget remains unchanged at P23 billion, funded by China. Delos Reyes expressed confidence in meeting the 2028 deadline.

RoW issues

Delos Reyes noted that only 10 affected lots remain in the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), and the DPWH has already obtained court possession rights for these and four lots in Davao City.

Negotiations and payments for the remaining lots are ongoing.

He highlighted that construction delays were partly due to right-of-way (RROW) issues, as they waited for court decisions to conduct soil exploration in certain areas.

Tree-cutting

On May 12, 2024, the environmental group Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis) expressed dismay over the cutting down of 200 trees in Davao for the project.

Delos Reyes clarified that 294 trees in Davao City and 192 in Igacos were affected.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) requires replanting 100 trees for each cut. Tree-planting activities were conducted in May and October 2023, resulting in 29,400 trees planted in Davao and 1,200 in Samal.

He added that they obtained all necessary permits before cutting the trees and confirmed no heritage trees were affected.

The Multipartite Monitoring Team (MMT), an interagency group including the City Government of Davao, monitors the project to prevent such issues.

“Ang MMT po nakabantay satin ito po ay inter agency kasama natin ang City Government of Davao, siguro sasabihin nila sa amin na kung magpuputol man kami wag yang isang yan, di pwede yan, or kung yan man eh iba ang kapalit niyan something like pero wala naman sinasabi sa amin ang grupo ng monitoring team (The MMT is overseeing our activities; it's an interagency team that includes the City Government of Davao. They might advise us not to cut certain trees, indicating that they are off-limits or that cutting them could have consequences. However, the monitoring group did not communicate anything to us),” he continued.

The MMT, formed on April 20, 2023, includes the City Government of Davao, DENR, barangays from both cities, the military, and the Samal Island Beach Resort Association.

On the same day, the Sustainable Davao Movement (SDM) raised concerns about the absence of environmental groups in the MMT. They also questioned why the MMT failed to present their findings to the session of the 20th Council of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Davao on April 2, 2024.