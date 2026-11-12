Tagum tops Mindanao cities in local income

Based on the figures presented in the City Government of Tagum's infographic, the city recorded P1,000,188,681.14 in total local sources of income, placing it at the top of the list.

Panabo City, also in Davao del Norte, secured second place with P573,648,778.69, while Digos City in Davao del Sur ranked fifth with P426,017,742.75.

The Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), meanwhile, placed ninth, posting P365,523,233.68 in locally sourced income.

The results put four cities from the Davao Region among Mindanao's 10 highest-ranking component cities in the category.

Tagum Mayor Rey T. Uy credited the city's residents and local government offices for their contributions to its performance.

“Daghang salamat sa tanan Tagumenyos nga padayon nagamadasigon sa matag-adlaw, ingon man sa mga opisina sa atong lokal nga panggamhanan sa pagpaningkamot arun magmalambuon ang atong syudad,” Uy said.

The ranking also included cities from other parts of Mindanao. Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur placed third with P572,406,008.29, followed by Koronadal City in South Cotabato in fourth place with P435,672,641.69.

Valencia City in Bukidnon ranked sixth with P408,550,063.39, while Kidapawan City in Cotabato came seventh with P407,783,595.41.

Surigao City in Surigao del Norte placed eighth with P378,929,295.22, while Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental completed the list at 10th with P357,983,066.69.

The figures represent total local sources of income, or revenues generated by local government units from sources within their jurisdictions. These generally include local tax collections, regulatory fees, service charges, and receipts from local economic enterprises.

The Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) uses the Statement of Receipts and Expenditures (SRE) to monitor the fiscal performance of local government units. The SRE contains financial information on their income and expenditures.

Tagum's reported income exceeded Panabo's by P426,539,902.45, underscoring the gap between the top two cities. DEF