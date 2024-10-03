Teenage pregnancy drops

The City Health Office (CHO) reported that Davao City’s teenage pregnancy rate has decreased to 9.94 percent in 2023, attributed to its strengthened efforts in information dissemination.

Jerrielyn Lewis, head of the CHO City Population Division, said during the ISpeak Media Forum at the City Mayor's Office on Thursday, October 3, 2024, that the number of teenage pregnancies in Davao City has dropped to 9.94 percent, or 2,969 adolescents, in 2023, compared to 10.73 percent, or 3,252, in 2022, and 10.78 percent, or 2,925, in 2021. The percentage was taken from the total number of pregnant women during that year period.

“There is a slight downward trend that we experience and this is recorded and this is based on the data that the CHO submits going to the DOH,” she said.

The CHO reported that the youngest case of teenage pregnancy is 11 years old, with most cases occurring among those aged 15 to 19 years. Among the city’s 18 districts, Talomo North ranked first, followed by the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) of Paquibato and Marilog District. Lewis explained that Talomo North has the highest number of cases because it is one of the most densely populated districts.

Lewis added that, at the regional level, Davao City ranked first among cities, provinces, and municipalities for the highest number of teenage pregnancies in 2017; however, in recent years, it has fallen to fourth or fifth place due to the decreasing number of cases.

The CHO attributed the decline in cases to an intensified Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign on teenage pregnancy in schools, ensuring that classes are not disrupted. The office stated that they utilized the health subject in the students' scheduled learning to teach them about the dangers of teenage pregnancy.

Lewis expressed that they want girls to become pregnant only when they are physically, emotionally, and financially ready, especially since teenage pregnancy is considered high-risk. She noted that because professionals from the CHO conduct these lectures, students tend to feel less shy about asking questions and sharing their experiences regarding teenage pregnancy compared to when they speak with their teachers.

In addition to IEC campaigns targeting adolescents, the office conducts sessions for parents, recognizing that they are significant factors contributing to early pregnancies, particularly due to the generational gap. Some of the schools that have had IEC campaigns include Mintal Comprehensive National High School, Davao City National High School, and F. Bangoy National High School, among others.

Another factor the office is examining is a domestic hostile environment; when a child is not within a supportive home environment, they may seek affection from a partner, which can lead to teenage pregnancy.

The office also offers counseling and referrals for mental health issues, as the challenges faced by youth regarding teenage pregnancy and mental health are closely related. RGP