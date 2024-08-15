Temporary road closures for Kadayawan start

The public is advised to consider the temporary road closures for the Kadayawan.

On Monday, August 12, the Kadayawan Festival Official Page posted an advisory on road closures, reiterating that in preparation for the 39th Kadayawan Festival, several roads will be temporarily closed from August 13 to 19, 2024.

These closures are necessary to ensure the smooth conduct of festival events and to guarantee public safety.

The affected roads are San Pedro Square, Bolton Street, Marco Polo Ground, Bonifacio Corner Pelayo Street, P. Zamora Street, P. Gomez Street, Artiaga Street, P. Faura Street, Aurora Quezon Street, Roxas Avenue, CM Recto Street, Quimpo Boulevard, and Felcris Centrale.

For August 13-19, starting at 1 am of August 13, the full road closure is set at San Pedro Square and Bolton. The closure will be due to the hauling and setup at San Pedro Square. There will be no parking allowed along Agila State up to Chowking for the installation of the Mega Tent. There will also be an installation of a stage at the San Pedro Bolton intersection.

On August 16-17, starting at midnight, there will be a partial road closure of Marco Polo ground and Bonifacio Corner Pelayo for the installation of stage and production tents.

Starting 1 a.m. on August 18 to 1 a.m. on August 19, there will be a full road closure of Roxas St. and all intersecting Streets (P. Zamora, P. Gomez, Artiage, P. Faura, and Aurora Quezon)

From August 19, also at 1 a.m., there will be a full road closure of the Indak Indak route from San Pedro Square and Marco Polo ground in Roxas Avenue to CM Recto to Bonifacio St to Pelayo St. to San Pedro St. to Bonifacio Rotonda to Felcris Centrale.

No parking will be allowed on the affected roads during the closure period.

For further information and updates, follow the official Davao City social media pages or contact the City Traffic Management Office at (082) 298-3602 and (082) 301-1313. CIO