Tiangco: 4th impeachment complaint vs VP Sara has Romualdez’s backing

Navotas City Rep. Toby Tiangco is convinced that former House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez gave his backing to the fourth impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an interview, Tiangco said he is certain that Romualdez knew about the fourth impeachment complaint because it was endorsed by Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V, a member of the Lakas party.

According to Tiangco, Ortega must have consulted Romualdez—who serves as party president—before endorsing the impeachment complaint.

“Hindi ako naniniwala na ang isang ganitong kalaking bagay eh ifa-file ng isang leader ng Lakas nang hindi nagkokonsulta kay former Speaker Romualdez. Ang tingin ko pa nga diyan is siya ang may gusto na mai-file ‘yan (I don’t believe that something this big would be filed by a Lakas leader without consulting former Speaker Romualdez. In fact, I even think he is the one who wanted it to be filed),” Tiangco insisted.

Tiangco added that Romualdez is aware that he could possibly face accountability over the allegedly anomalous flood control projects if VP Sara wins in the 2028 elections.

“Assuming he gets away with accountability dito sa administrasyon na ito, I’m sure kung manalo si VP Sara as president, he will not get away from accountability, di ba? At alam niya rin ‘yon (Assuming he gets away with accountability under this administration, I’m sure that if VP Sara wins as president, he will not get away from accountability, right? And he knows that),” Tiangco said.

Tiangco also called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to remain fair in handling the impeachment complaints, similar to how complaints against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. were handled.

Earlier, Tiangco said that Romualdez bears command responsibility for the alleged insertions in flood control projects linked to former Ako-Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

Tiangco explained that Co’s alleged insertion of funds for flood control projects would not have happened if Romualdez had prevented it. PR