Tiangco: Flood control issue is Romualdez’s responsibility

Navotas lone district Representative Toby Tiangco said that former House Speaker Martin Romualdez holds command responsibility regarding the alleged insertions in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control projects, which are linked to former Ako-Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co.

Tiangco emphasized that he is not taking sides on the issue and only wants to present the events that, according to him, actually occurred.

“Wala akong kinakampihan at pinagtatanggol, sinasabi ko kung ano ang tunay na nangyari, hindi para depensahan ang Presidente kundi para sabihin ang totoo. All of these would not have happened if hindi pinayagan ni Speaker. Ang direct command responsibility kay Zaldy ay si Martin (I am not siding with or defending anyone; I am stating what truly happened, not to defend the President but to tell the truth. All of these would not have happened if the Speaker had not allowed it. The direct command responsibility over Zaldy lies with Martin),” Tiangco said in a radio interview recently.

Tiangco’s statement follows his earlier remarks that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confronted Romualdez and Co regarding the transfer of unprogrammed funds to projects allegedly approved by the two. According to Tiangco, the President was unaware of Romualdez’s and Co’s actions, which is why they were reprimanded.

“All of this will not have happened kung hindi pinayagan ni former Speaker Martin Romualdez. Kasi kung sasabihin natin command responsibility, the direct command responsibility was the command responsibility ng dating Speaker Martin Romualdez kay Zaldy Co. Yan yung direct na command responsibility eh. Kaya nga, napagalitan siya (ni Presidente) [All of this would not have happened if former Speaker Martin Romualdez had not allowed it. Because if we talk about command responsibility, the direct command responsibility was the responsibility of former Speaker Martin Romualdez over Zaldy Co. That’s the direct command responsibility. That’s why he was reprimanded (by the President)],” he added.

Tiangco also called on the government to strengthen efforts to bring Co back to the Philippines, especially since a warrant of arrest has already been issued against him. He noted that many Filipinos are disappointed because no “big fish” have been apprehended in connection with the issue.

Tiangco also suggested sending a team to Portugal to demonstrate the administration’s serious intent to pursue Co. “Nakukulangan lang ako doon sa effort. Parang isang taong may warrant of arrest dito sa Pilipinas diba, pag mas pursiguido, mas malaki ang tsansa. Maghanap-hanap na sila doon. Tanong-tanong sila ng mga Filipino community. Mag-imbestiga na rin sila pag nandoon sila in coordination with the law agencies sa bansa na yun (I feel the effort there is lacking. It’s like someone with a warrant of arrest here in the Philippines, if pursued more diligently, the chances are higher. They should start searching there, asking the Filipino community questions, and conducting investigations in coordination with the law enforcement agencies of that country),” Tiangco said.

He added that the investigation into the alleged anomalies in flood control projects is now with the Office of the Ombudsman. He expressed hope that the ICI bill he authored will be passed once Congress resumes its session to strengthen the commission’s mandate.

"Lahat naka atang na sa balikat ng Ombudsman. Since kulang na ng personalidad yung ICI, wala silang katulong pagdating sa bagay na yun, hindi katulad nung buo pa yung ICI. But I hope pagbalik namin sa Congress, maipasa na yung ICI bill (Everything is now resting on the Ombudsman. Since the ICI lacks personnel, they have no assistance in these matters, unlike when the ICI was fully staffed. But I hope that when Congress reconvenes, the ICI bill will be passed),” Tiangco said. PR