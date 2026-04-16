Trabaho Rep. Bautista, Gov. Uy boost employment, livelihood in ZamboNorte

“Itinapat natin ang petsa ng Serbisyong Pang-TRABAHO sa Araw ng Kagitingan bilang pagbibigay pugay sa giting ng ating mga Makabagong Bayani— ang mga Manggagawang Pilipino. Kayo ang sandigan ng ating ekonomiya. Sa bawat patak ng pawis at sipag sa trabaho, ipinaglalaban ninyo ang kinabukasan ng inyong pamilya at ng buong bansa,” Bautista explained.

The lawyer lawmaker further illustrated the comprehensive and pro-people innovations incorporated in a usual job fair that gave birth to Serbisyong Pang-TRABAHO.

“Ang Serbisyong Pang-TRABAHO Kuyog Ta!” ay hindi po lamang isang job fair. Ito po ay nagbibigay ng mga mahalagang serbisyo at oportunidad para sa trabaho, kagaya po ng access sa job vacancies at livelihood programs; access sa skills development trainings para mas mapalakas ang kakayahan at employability ng ating jobseekers; at access sa Trabaho one-stop shop para sa employment requirements at benefits na kailangan ng ating mga jobseekers,” she added.

Moreover, the provincial governor highlighted the importance of intergovernmental and intersectoral collaborations and assured his constituents of his commitment to providing solutions to the lack of employment opportunities and reducing poverty in the province.

“This successful event was made possible through the strong collaboration between the Trabaho Party-list and the Provincial Government of Zamboanga del Norte, through our Public Employment Service Office (Peso), together with our partner national agencies—SSS, PhilHealth, Dole, DICT, Tesda, PSA, BIR, DMW, PNP, and many others. Their one-stop shop services, from registration to free printing and essential application support, made this initiative even more accessible to our people," Uy said.

“As your Governor, I remain committed to strengthening partnerships between government and the private sector to expand employment opportunities and reduce poverty in our province. Through initiatives like this, we create real pathways for growth, dignity, and progress,” he added.

Earlier that day, both leaders joined the PNP, BFP, Philippine Coast Guard, Veterans Federation of the Philippines–ZN Chapter, the 97th and 53rd Infantry Battalions, 1st Field Artillery Battalion, reservists, ROTC units, and our LGU partners in a flag-raising ceremony to start commemorating Araw ng Kagitingan.

Congw. Bautista and Gov. Uy culminated their Day of Valor partnership initiatives by supporting the Department of Agriculture-BFAR in the ceremonial turnover of a 62-footer Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Tuna Handline Fishing Boat to the Dipolog-Dapitan Ring Net Owners and Operators Association.

“My sincere gratitude to DA-BFAR, our partners from Trabaho Party-List, and all stakeholders who helped bring this project to life,” Uy said, as he underscored how the said fishing boat would empower fisherfolk to improve their catch, increase their income, and better provide for their families.

Said initiatives were also supported by Congresswoman Irene “Ate Ai” Labadlabad, District Representative of Zamboanga Del Norte, who was present during the events with Congresswoman Bautista and Governor Uy. PR