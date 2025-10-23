‘Trifecta Governance’ achieves milestone of progress

In just 100 days, Davao de Oro’s new provincial leadership — Governor Raul G. Mabanglo, 1st District Representative Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, and 2nd District Representative Leonel “Jhong” Ceniza, have showcased how collaboration can turn into tangible progress.

Branded as “Trifecta Governance,” this powerful partnership has quickly reshaped the province’s development narrative, one that is anchored on inclusive growth, accessibility of services, and transparency. Together, they have proven that when provincial and congressional leadership move in the same direction, governance becomes not just efficient, but transformative.

Their collective work, marked by a seamless blend of executive and legislative action, demonstrates that the true essence of leadership lies not in authority, but in service.

SERBISYONG DUOL SA KATAWHAN

“Ang Kapitolyo mismo ang muduol sa katawhan sa Davao de Oro para dili magpalisud sa ilang panginahanglan. Kini nga promise, kini nga commitment, amo na kining gituman pinaagi pa lang sa within 100 days,” Davao de Oro Gov. Raul G. Mabanglo said.

From his first day in office, Mabanglo committed to transforming the Provincial Capitol into a government that is truly accessible — a “Kapitolyong Maduolan.” His leadership within the first 100 days laid the groundwork for long-term programs built on public trust, accountability, and service without discrimination.

Highlights of His 100 Days Kalamboan Report:

Proximity in Governance: Launched Maduolan Centers in strategic locations such as Maco, Mabini, Pantukan, and in provincial hospitals like DDOPH Montevista and DDOPH Pantukan, serving as one-stop help desks for faster public service access.

Healthcare Revitalization: Initiated the rehabilitation of four provincial hospitals to strengthen medical response and improve service capacity.

Infrastructure Development: Oversaw major road rehabilitation projects including the Cabuyuan–Luhod–Mascareg Road in Mabini, Sangab–Limbo Road in Maco, and the Naboc–Pilar–Tamia Road in Compostela, improving mobility and economic activity in previously underserved areas.

Economic and Agricultural Boost: Expanded assistance for farmers and fisherfolk, enabling food security and livelihood resilience.

Good Governance and Transparency: Institutionalized mechanisms for faster response and clearer lines of accountability, ensuring that every action is guided by public welfare. Truly embodying Imung Empleyado sa Gobyenor

“Kon magpadayon ang pakig-alayon sa nagkalain-laing ahensya sa gobyerno ug pribadong institusyon, inubanan sa partisipasyon sa matag-usa, walay hagit nga dili nato kaya nga atubangon,” Mabanglo added.

Governor Mabanglo’s leadership symbolizes the return of governance that listens, reaches out, and delivers — a promise now unfolding in visible results. As an empleyado sa gobyerno himself, he leads by example to bring government closer to the people through actions that truly make a difference.