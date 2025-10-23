‘Trifecta Governance’ achieves milestone of progress

In just 100 days, Davao de Oro’s new provincial leadership — Governor Raul G. Mabanglo, 1st District Representative Maricar Zamora-Mabanglo, and 2nd District Representative Leonel “Jhong” Ceniza, have showcased how collaboration can turn into tangible progress.
Branded as “Trifecta Governance,” this powerful partnership has quickly reshaped the province’s development narrative, one that is anchored on inclusive growth, accessibility of services, and transparency. Together, they have proven that when provincial and congressional leadership move in the same direction, governance becomes not just efficient, but transformative.
Their collective work, marked by a seamless blend of executive and legislative action, demonstrates that the true essence of leadership lies not in authority, but in service.
SERBISYONG DUOL SA KATAWHAN
“Ang Kapitolyo mismo ang muduol sa katawhan sa Davao de Oro para dili magpalisud sa ilang panginahanglan. Kini nga promise, kini nga commitment, amo na kining gituman pinaagi pa lang sa within 100 days,” Davao de Oro Gov. Raul G. Mabanglo said.
From his first day in office, Mabanglo committed to transforming the Provincial Capitol into a government that is truly accessible — a “Kapitolyong Maduolan.” His leadership within the first 100 days laid the groundwork for long-term programs built on public trust, accountability, and service without discrimination.
Highlights of His 100 Days Kalamboan Report:
Proximity in Governance: Launched Maduolan Centers in strategic locations such as Maco, Mabini, Pantukan, and in provincial hospitals like DDOPH Montevista and DDOPH Pantukan, serving as one-stop help desks for faster public service access.
Healthcare Revitalization: Initiated the rehabilitation of four provincial hospitals to strengthen medical response and improve service capacity.
Infrastructure Development: Oversaw major road rehabilitation projects including the Cabuyuan–Luhod–Mascareg Road in Mabini, Sangab–Limbo Road in Maco, and the Naboc–Pilar–Tamia Road in Compostela, improving mobility and economic activity in previously underserved areas.
Economic and Agricultural Boost: Expanded assistance for farmers and fisherfolk, enabling food security and livelihood resilience.
Good Governance and Transparency: Institutionalized mechanisms for faster response and clearer lines of accountability, ensuring that every action is guided by public welfare. Truly embodying Imung Empleyado sa Gobyenor
“Kon magpadayon ang pakig-alayon sa nagkalain-laing ahensya sa gobyerno ug pribadong institusyon, inubanan sa partisipasyon sa matag-usa, walay hagit nga dili nato kaya nga atubangon,” Mabanglo added.
Governor Mabanglo’s leadership symbolizes the return of governance that listens, reaches out, and delivers — a promise now unfolding in visible results. As an empleyado sa gobyerno himself, he leads by example to bring government closer to the people through actions that truly make a difference.
A LEGISLATOR OF IMPACT AND INCLUSION
“Sa kampanya pa lamang, akong gisaad kaninyo nga dili ko pasagdan ang mga panginahanglan sa katawhan... kini nga saad, magpabilin nga akong giya sa matag lakang ug desisyon sa kapitolyo,” CONG. MARICAR ZAMORA-MABANGLO said.
Known for her steady, grassroots-driven leadership, Congresswoman Maria Carmen Zamora-Mabanglo continues to build on her legacy of responsive and inclusive governance. Her first 100 days as 1st District Representative were marked by a balance of legislative productivity, infrastructure progress, and social empowerment — a testament to her commitment to deliver “ZAMore Serbisyo,” ensuring that good governance is not only promised but genuinely felt in every home.
Highlights of Her 100 Days Kalamboan Report:
Infrastructure and Connectivity: Advanced structural mitigation projects across Compostela, Maragusan, Monkayo, Montevista, and New Bataan.
Implemented farm-to-market roads, water systems, and electrification projects benefiting over 1,000 households.
Supported the construction of barangay halls, classrooms, and multi-purpose buildings** for better service delivery at the local level.
Health and Social Services: Pushed forward the Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) Center, which broke ground on October 14. The facility aims to expand access to healthcare through outpatient services, laboratory tests, x-rays, minor surgeries, and dental care.
Through her SMILE Program (Social Services, Medical Assistance, Infrastructure, Livelihood, Education), thousands of Dabaonons benefited from medical aid, burial assistance, scholarships, and livelihood grants.
Representation of Davao de Oro in the House of Representatives:
Chairperson, Committee on Accounts — ensuring the fiscal discipline and transparency of House operations.
Vice Chairperson, Committees on Higher and Technical Education, Women and Gender Equality, and Appropriations, where she advocates inclusive education, women empowerment, and equitable budget distribution.
Key Legislative Measures:
House Bill 2482: Establishing the Davao de Oro Specialty Hospital.
House Bill 3248: Converting DDOSC-Laak Satellite Campus into a full-fledged branch.
House Resolution 146: Promoting environmental sustainability in the legislative branch.
Represented the Philippines at the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Malaysia, reinforcing the country’s role in regional collaboration and women’s participation in governance.
Her leadership bridges both local and national governance — making her not just a legislator, but a champion of inclusive growth and representation for all sectors.
PARTNERSHIP AND PUBLIC SERVICE IN ACTION
“Dili pwede muhunong sa 100 days, pero somehow, everyday is a challenge for me and for us as leaders kay dili moundang ang problema sa atoang katawhan. Dili moundang ang panginahanglan sa atoang katilingban,” CONG. LEONEL “JHONG” CENIZA said.
Young, energetic, and deeply connected to the grassroots, Congressman Jhong Ceniza entered the national political arena with a clear mission — to bring the needs of Davao de Oro’s 2nd District into the national conversation. His effective representation in the House of Representatives is a true embodiment of “ang progresong kauban ka,” where progress is shared, inclusive, and felt by every Dabawenyo.
Highlights of His 100 Days Kalamboan Report:
Education and Human Capital Development: Expanded the Tulong Dunong Program, granting scholarships to 2,544 students across the province.
Strengthened ties with state universities to provide more accessible education and vocational training.
Livelihood and Economic Upliftment: Released 19.7 million in livelihood assistance, supporting small entrepreneurs, farmers, and fisherfolk to recover and grow their income sources.
Youth Empowerment and Civic Participation:
Revitalized the Batang Pantukan Program, focusing on youth leadership, sports development, and community engagement.
Local-National Partnership: Streamlined coordination between provincial and national offices for faster delivery of government assistance, reflecting his belief in unity between local and congressional action.
In the House of Representatives, Cong. Ceniza plays an active role in key committees and inter-agency partnerships, supporting legislation on education, livelihood, and peacebuilding — all while amplifying the voice of Mindanao’s local sectors in national policymaking.
“Salamat Katawhan sa pagsalig sa akoa, kini tanang programa og serbisyo amua pang mas palapdan og paningkamutan alang sa katawhan sa Davao de Oro,” Ceniza added.
MOVING FORWARD: ONE PROVINCE, ONE VISION
The first 100 days of the Mabanglo–Zamora–Ceniza administration embody a rare alignment of purpose, one where local and national leaders work hand-in-hand to fulfill a common vision of Kalamboan (progress) for every Dabaonon.
This “trifecta governance” does not simply deliver projects; it delivers hope, dignity, and opportunity. It has set a new benchmark for what leadership can achieve when collaboration is genuine and service is sincere.
Davao de Oro’s journey toward progress has only begun, and under this collaborative front, the next 100 days promise even more stories of shared growth, resilience, and transformation with the guiding principle “Kalamboan sa Davao de Oro”! DEF