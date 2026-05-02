UBJP accreditation remains pending as Comelec set to finalize Barmm poll bets

The United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) has yet to obtain final accreditation from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the September 14, 2026, first-ever Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, leaving its participation uncertain as the region’s electoral calendar advances.

As of late April to early May 2026, Comelec has not released a formal decision on UBJP’s accreditation. The party has complied with procedural requirements, including submission of its sworn list of authorized signatories and other documentary obligations, but approval remains pending.

Without accreditation, UBJP is not yet included in the official roster of political parties authorized to field candidates in the Barmm polls. Election rules require full approval before parties can formally participate in the parliamentary race.

The delay forms part of a broader re-accreditation process mandated for all political parties in the region ahead of the 2026 elections. Comelec required both new and existing groups to reapply as part of efforts to standardize eligibility and ensure compliance with updated regulations.

The process has also been complicated by legal challenges involving some applicants, including petitions opposing the accreditation of certain groups, as well as reported internal issues within UBJP. These factors have contributed to the absence of final decisions on several applications.

Comelec has yet to announce a complete and final list of accredited parties for the BARMM elections, and no definitive timeline has been provided for resolving pending applications.

The Barmm electoral calendar is already underway, beginning with April 7 as the deadline for the filing of accreditation or registration of Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs). This was followed by April 29 for party conventions, while the filing of certificates of candidacy will end on May 7, marking a critical phase in determining the official lineup of contenders.

Subsequent key dates include the start of the election period on July 16 and the official start of the campaign period on July 30. Campaigning will be prohibited on the eve of the polls, September 13, ahead of election day on September 14, 2026. Candidates are then required to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (Soce) after the elections by October 14, also marking the end of the first-ever Barmm elections.

With the filing of certificates of candidacy approaching, the uncertainty surrounding party accreditation continues to affect preparations for the region’s first parliamentary elections under its new political system.

The Barmm elections, set for September 14, will mark the first parliamentary polls in the region, transitioning governance from the appointed Bangsamoro Transition Authority to a fully elected 80-member parliament.

The exercise is widely seen as a key milestone in the implementation of the 2014 peace agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. PR