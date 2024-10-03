Ungab to back any Duterte who would run for mayor

Third District Congressman Isidro Ungab said he would support any Duterte who would run for mayor in Davao City as he doesn’t know yet which Duterte will run for city mayor. He, however, seemed assured that "either the father or the son" will run in the 2025 elections.

“Nag hulat pako sa final decision, it’s either the father or the son, I will support whoever is the final candidate of Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL),” Ungab shared.

Ungab is seeking re-election for his final term, having filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Thursday afternoon, October 3, 2024.

He also mentioned that he is preparing for the upcoming elections, as there will be a challenger for the Third District Congressman seat.

“It’s normal in a democratic space. Democratic forces always have opponents. In my first two elections, I had challengers. In my third, fourth, and fifth, I didn’t, but this time, it looks like I will have one,” he added.

When asked about his platform, Ungab said that most of the projects in his district have been completed and that his focus will be on maintaining those projects.

Ungab is running under Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), a partylist that he said is closely aligned with the views of former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“The advocacy of HTL aligns with the stand of Vice President Sara Duterte,” Ungab added.

On the third day of COC filing, things remained quiet. There were only three additional aspirants for city councilor in the first and second districts, and Ungab was the only one seeking re-election as congressman in the Third District. AJA