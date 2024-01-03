Use of ‘sparkles’ at Paghinugyaw ‘not an issue’

THE organizer of this year’s Paghinugyaw: Sugat sa Bag-ong Tuig, Davao City’s countdown celebration for 2024 clarified that the use of large assembled sparkles during the final show did not violate the city ordinance 060-02 or the Firecracker Ban.

“Clarify lang nako nga kadtong sparkle, artistic expression ra to sya. Sama na lang gud sa mga birthdays nga adunay ing-ato. Dugay na ta gagamit ana since 2017 pa and gibalik ra nato karong tuiga (I just want to clarify that the sparkle was just an artistic expression. The same thing we put on cake every time we celebrate birthdays. We have been using it for a long time since 2017 and once again, this year) Harold Quibete, the organizer of the New Year event, said in a phone interview, Tuesday morning, January 2, this year.

In a video and live posts circulating on Facebook, several netizens questioned the use of such at the event.

Quibete also emphasized that their production team has prepared fire extinguishers and other related safety devices to ensure a smooth duration of the event.

“Naa tay mga fire extinguisher ug uban pa nga naka-andam na daan (We have fire extinguishers and other devices that have been prepared in advance), he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Angel Sumagaysay, head of Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), he revealed that the City Tourism Operations Office and other agencies involved in the event have collaboratively discussed the entire flow of the celebration.

“Gi-discussan to bag-o ang event. Gihatagan nako og higayon ang mga organizer nga mutubag ani pero kung naka-align sya sa ordinansa, I do not think issue sya (That part has been discussed prior to the event. I gave the organizers a chance to answer this but if it was aligned with the ordinance, I do not think this is an issue) he stated.

However, both statements contradicted the measure as it was stated under Section 1 of the Ordinance - Purpose of the Ordinance to prohibit the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession and use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices and such other similar devices and the exploding of firecrackers and other explosives, within Davao City in furtherance of public safely, peace, order and security of the community.

This further means that anything combustible that could start a fire is prohibited and that any responsible individual or entity may face penalties as discussed in its Section 2.

Postponed during the pandemic, the celebration resumed last December 31, 2023 hours before the new year 2024 along Roxas Avenue.

Thousands of Dabawenyos witnessed local and national performances including the annual Giant Torotot Competition and raffle prizes. DEF