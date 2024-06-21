Local talents showcase in Davao Music Fest

THE organizer of the inaugural Davao Music Fest anticipates around 1,200 attendees for the June 21, 2024 concert.

Toffy Ledesma, event organizer of Duaw Davao Music Festival, said during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, June 20, 2024, at the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) that they expect between 800 to 1,200 attendees with ten bands performing.

The event will take place at Rizal Park from 7 pm to 1 am. Ledesma clarified that all performing artists are local, highlighting the festival as a platform for showcasing Davao’s music talent.

Performing bands include Big Mac, Bud Vibes, Cerise, Chud Festejo, Das Guava, Kael Bhadogg, Kuntaw, Maric Gavino, Popong Landero, Precal Dropouts, Mau Ria, Tortang Talong, and Yano.

“We really wanted to showcase our local artists from Davao, siguro (maybe)we will have another platform to celebrate other national artists,” he said.

While admission is free, seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Overflow areas will also be provided.

The festival focuses solely on music, with no alcohol served. Ledesma hopes the Davao Music Fest will become an annual city event, boosting music tourism and providing local artists a platform.

The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) launched ‘Duaw Davao’ as the city’s summer tourism campaign, focusing on four components: Davao Tourism, the Feast of San Pedro, Pride Month, and Lifestyle and Leisure.

Organizers have partnered with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) for waste management, and security personnel will be present.

The Duaw Davao campaign, launched by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), features various events from June 21 to June 30, including the Duaw Davao SportsFest from June 21 to 23, Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night on June 22, Duaw Davao Pride Parade and Hugyaw Davao Night of Fun & Colors on June 23, Davao Tourismo Arts & Food Trucks Bazaar from June 27 to 30, Fiesta sa San Pedro: Paghiusayaw on June 29, and the Duaw Davao Inter-Barangay MLBB Tournament. RGP