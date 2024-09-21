Localized thunderstorms to prevail in Davao until Sept 21

LOCALIZED thunderstorms will continue to bring moderate to heavy rains in most parts of Mindanao, particularly in the Davao Region, while the current surge of Habagat or Southwest Monsoon will cause scattered rains and rain showers across all parts of Luzon and several parts of Visayas.

However, no low-pressure area (LPA) is spotted near the Southern Mindanao landmass.

Based on the regional weather forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical Administration, and Astronomical Services (Pagasa), Mindanao, particularly the entire Davao, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon, citing the possibility of flash floods, especially in low-lying areas.

“Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds coming from South to Southwest will prevail and the coastal waters will be moderate to rough,” the advisory, valid until September 21, 2024, stated.

On Wednesday night, September 18, the Davao region particularly Davao City and Davao del Sur was hit by torrential rains causing street flooding and certain canals to overflow.

According to Lyndon Ancajas, head of the Administration and Training Division of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), the Southwest Monsoon's heavy rainfall caused rising water levels in river channels, creeks, streets, and urban flooding in some areas of Davao City.

He said that water levels in barangays Tugbok Proper and Bangkas Heights had risen, while roadway flooding occurred in Barangays 7-A, 32-D, Bucana, Matina Crossing, Matina Aplaya, and Talomo Proper. Meanwhile, urban flooding affected Barangays Matina Aplaya, Maa, and Talomo Proper.

As of press writing, no houses were damaged due to the unprecedented weather condition.