LOL Philippines Returns to Prime Video for Season 2 on October 30

SINGAPORE — Prime Video welcomes the return of LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines for its highly anticipated second season, premiering on October 30, 2026. Following the success of its first season, the Philippine edition is back with Vice Ganda as host and an all-new lineup of 10 comedians bringing together different generations, backgrounds, and styles of Filipino comedy.

This season brings together established and emerging comedic talents from live performance, stand-up, television, and digital content, including Long Mejia, Epy Quizon, Candy Pangilinan, Ethel Booba, Pooh, Donna Cariaga, Chariz Solomon, Esnyr, James Caraan and Charuth. With comedy veterans sharing the room with a new generation of crowd favorites, Season 2 sets up an unpredictable clash of personalities and comedic styles, with each contestant determined to make everyone else laugh without cracking themselves.

Returning to the show's hilarious premise, all 10 comedians will be locked in together for six hours, where they must deploy every trick in their comedy arsenal to make their fellow contestants laugh while maintaining a straight face. Viewers can look forward to outrageous antics, spontaneous performances, unexpected interactions, and memorable comedy moments as the contestants test each other's limits. With different generations of Filipino comedy going head-to-head under one roof, even the strongest poker faces will be put to the test and one laugh could send a contestant home.

As the competition heats up, the comedians will have to balance two very different challenges: finding new ways to make their opponents break while doing everything they can not to break themselves. Every reaction counts, every laugh could change the game, and the contestants will battle it out to be among the last standing and take home the win.

Season 2 also marks the return of one of the original showrunners, Randolph Longjas, with the series coming from Amazon MGM Studios in association with UXS Inc. (Unitel/StraightShooters).

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video in the Philippines and in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 30, 2026. PR