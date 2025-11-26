Long-delayed Mindanao railway gains momentum

THE Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) is finally moving forward, with around 178 families set to be relocated to make way for the construction of the long-delayed railway line.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has released roughly P148 million to transfer families to the newly developed “Tagum Train Village.”

Acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the relocation is part of a nationwide push to accelerate Mindanao’s first railway line, which is expected to transform travel and economic activity on the island.

“Matagal nang hinihintay ng mga kababayan natin ito dito sa Mindanao. Kaya naman ito po ay ating minamadali na rin. Kailangan masimulan na natin agad ito dahil maraming pasahero ang tiyak na makikinabang dito (Our people in Mindanao have waited far too long for this railway. That’s why we are moving quickly. The sooner we start, the sooner thousands of commuters can benefit),” Lopez said.

To fast-track the relocation, DOTr Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas inspected the Tagum Train Village and met with Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy to ensure smoother processing for affected families. The site is managed by the local government with support from DOTr and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

An additional 82 families are scheduled to move once they submit the required documents, including proof of residency, IDs, family records, and affidavits related to income and land ownership.

The right-of-way acquisition covers the Tagum–Davao–Digos segment, a 100-kilometer stretch with eight stations connecting Tagum, Davao, and Digos cities. Once completed, the MRP is expected to cut travel times and open new economic corridors.

PPP sought MRP

In an exclusive July 2025 interview with SunStar Davao, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro acknowledged that the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) has faced multiple setbacks.

Despite the challenges, Montenegro said the government remains committed to the project and is now exploring private sector partnerships to move it forward. The railway remains under study by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) following the national government’s withdrawal of Chinese funding.

In a September 22, 2023, letter to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, the Department of Finance (DOF) said the Philippines is “no longer inclined to pursue the Chinese ODA [Official Development Assistance] financing for the Mindanao Railway Project Phase 1 Tagum-Davao-Digos Segment.”

Montenegro said the move gives DOTr an opportunity to revisit and potentially redesign the project. The original plan approved by DOTr called for a single-track, diesel-powered railway, while MinDA had recommended a dual-track, electrified system.

He also said the project alignment is under review because of strong opposition from residents and businesses. “The study needs to be completed first. Then DOTr can decide whether to proceed with a government loan, like the previous plan, or open it to the private sector through an unsolicited proposal,” Montenegro said.

Long overdue

First envisioned in 1936 under President Manuel L. Quezon to strengthen the Commonwealth government’s presence in Mindanao amid Japan’s growing pre-war influence, the railway line never materialized.

Revival attempts in the 1950s, 1990s, and 2000s all failed to move beyond proposals and feasibility studies. The current version of the Mindanao Railway entered development in 2018, but construction has yet to begin.

The present plan calls for a 1,544-kilometer network, eventually expanding to 2,278 kilometers of track. A major circumferential line will link key urban centers across the island, while an east–west mainline will extend to the Zamboanga Peninsula, supported by several branch lines. Like other Philippine National Railways projects, the system will be built in phases.

The initial phase, the Tagum–Digos segment of the mainline, was originally slated for partial operation in 2022, with full completion of all 17 segments projected in the 2030s. The project has faced repeated setbacks, particularly in securing financing. A planned official development assistance (ODA) loan from China was abandoned in 2023, further stalling progress.

Despite delays, the government revived efforts in 2024. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has conducted a new feasibility study, while the Northern Mindanao Railway—a proposed 54.8-kilometer high-capacity line linking Cagayan de Oro to Laguindingan and Villanueva—is being evaluated by the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center. RGL WITH REPORTS FROM PNA