‘Look Back’ to debut in PH on Aug. 28

Screen Rant raves about the film’s quality in animation, direction, and writing in their review. “In many ways, Look Back does an even better job of showing off Tatsuki Fujimoto’s talents than the Chainsaw Man anime did, and it’s already an easy contender for the best anime film of 2024 , if not the best-animated film of 2024, overall,” they write.

But Why Tho puts the emphasis on the emotional depth of Look Back, writing, “While I cried when reading Fujimoto’s original manga, I felt myself weeping even more while watching the Look Back anime.” They go into further detail, ‘The score and the small movements of wind that carry their connection through time and space feel gargantuan even within the small scale of the film. From the four-panel comics being animated to the main story itself, the animation captures whimsy, melancholy, and romance. It’s a unique atmosphere that almost defies explanation, much like Fujimoto’s manga.”