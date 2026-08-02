Loreto declared under stable internal peace, security status

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Municipality of Loreto was formally declared under Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) status on July 31, 2026, marking the completion of the government's SIPS validation among all municipalities in Agusan del Sur within the area of responsibility (AOR) of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division.

The declaration ceremony was led by the Local Government Unit of Loreto headed by Mayor Alvin Otaza, in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Army, represented by Major General Alvin Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, who also served as the guest of honor and speaker.

The event featured the formal declaration of SIPS Status, unveiling of the brass SIPS marker, and the ceremonial release of white doves, symbolizing the municipality's enduring commitment to peace, security, and development.

The declaration of Loreto completes the government's SIPS validation process for all municipalities of Agusan del Sur under the 10ID's AOR. It affirms that the municipality has met the government's standards on peace and order, public safety, governance, and community resilience necessary to sustain the gains of peace.

As these gains become firmly institutionalized through continued collaboration among the LGU, security sector, national government agencies, and the community, the 10th Infantry Division is further enabled to contribute to the Armed Forces of the Philippines' External Security Operations, while ensuring that peace and stability in local communities remain protected.

"Stable Internal Peace and Security is not the end of our mission — it is the foundation for sustaining the peace we have worked so hard to achieve. By preserving these gains through strong partnerships among the AFP, PNP, local government units, and our communities, we strengthen our nation's overall defense posture and enable the Armed Forces to address emerging external security challenges," Maj. Gen. Luzon said.

Following the declaration, officials proceeded to Sitio Iloan, Barangay Poblacion, for the turnover, blessing, ribbon-cutting, and unveiling of the marker of the newly constructed Alpha Company Command Post of the 60th Infantry (Mediator) Battalion. Built on a parcel of land donated by the Local Government Unit of Loreto, the command post enhances the unit's operational capability, strengthens its partnership with the community, and reinforces the sustained security framework necessary to preserve the municipality's SIPS status.

Mayor Otaza reaffirmed the municipal government's commitment to sustaining peace by strengthening its partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and other stakeholders to preserve the municipality's Stable Internal Peace and Security Status and foster continued development. 10TH ID