‘Love, Siargao’ premieres September 28 on GMA

“LOVE, Siargao” is coming to GMA Network sooner than you think!

According to Nelson Canlas’ report in “24 Oras” on Friday, the Alden Richards-Nadine Lustre starrer will premiere on GMA Network this September 28.

“We want to share the excitement, the emotions, and the feeling of watching ‘Love, Siargao’ with our Kapuso viewers not only here in the Philippines, but all over the world. And we’re very glad that it will finally be released on GMA,” Alden said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Meanwhile, Nadine said the goal of “Love, Siargao” is to showcase the island's beauty, while also hoping the concept could eventually branch out to other destinations.

“The goal of ‘Love, Siargao’ is really—and hopefully, you know, it branches out to different places. Maybe there could be ‘Love, Baguio’ or ‘Love, Siquijor’ or something like that. I think the goal of ‘Love, Siargao’ is really to showcase the beauty of the island,” she said.

As the series nears its finale, Nadine said she has gained a true friend in Alden, as well as formed meaningful friendships with the rest of the cast.

“It's really hard to find friends in the showbiz industry and even outside of work. Even outside of ‘Love, Siargao,’ we still talk, we still see each other, we still hang out,” she said.

The series follows the story of Jao (Alden) and Kara (Nadine), two strangers with opposing principles in life, whose paths eventually cross as they navigate the highs and lows of modern romance.

Kyline Alcantara, Kim Ji Soo, AZ Martinez, Vince Maristela, Kakki Teodoro, and Cristopher Diwata also star in the series.

"Love, Siargao" airs every Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. on Viu Philippines. It is produced through a partnership between GMA Network, Viu Philippines, and Viva Communications. PR