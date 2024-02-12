Truly, ‘Love Sparks’ at Park Inn by Radisson Davao as we kindle the romance during this enchanting love month!

Embark on a romantic culinary journey with a specially crafted 5-course menu, enhanced by a delightful serenade featuring the soulful melodies of the saxophone and violin, promising to elevate your dining experience to new heights.

Begin your romantic evening with a shared delight of Caprese Phyllo Cups, Beetroot and Radish Salad with Mozzarella, and Le Soup Crevette E Maize. Continue with the exquisite selection of Beef Bourguignon accompanied by Mashed Potato, and a delightful Carrots & Beans Panache or the tantalizing Tuna Cacciatore indulgence, as the main course. End on a sweet note with Vanilla Ice Cream crowned with Sabayon Sauce and complemented by a glass of red wine or a cocktail of your choice.

Indulge with a gratifying staycation experience. Love Sparks room package is priced at 5,888 nett per night, featuring a delightful Buffet Breakfast for two. Enjoy an extra treat with a 10% discount at VANDA restaurant or on our Valentine’s Dinner when you reserve a stay on February 14th! This enticing room package is available until February 28th.

Looking for a delightful sweet treat to share with your loved ones? Relish in our Chef’s Chocolate Caramel Cake for 1,650 for the entire cake. For those who prefer a smaller treat, our minimalist custard cake is the perfect option at 380 per order, which can be customized with an order placed three days in advance.

All prices are in Philippine Peso and inclusive of tax and service charges.

For bookings, queries & menu: fb.supervisor@parkinn.com | 082 272 7600 | +63 917 859 1766 | +63 917 859 1743