Low water pressure in Davao City areas

SEVERAL areas in Davao City will face low or no water pressure on October 15, 16, and 17, 2024, due to high turbidity in the Tamugan River.

On Thursday, October 10, the Davao City Water District (DCWD) advised all water consumers to store water in preparation for this interruption. This warning follows the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issuing a weather forecast predicting heavy and prolonged rainfall, which may reduce the flow or temporarily halt the distribution of bulk water supply.

“To ensure water service continuity, DCWD will be operating full blast of its groundwater sources. However, if the high turbidity level persists, customers situated in elevated locations and far from the storage facilities may experience low water pressure to no water during peak hours of water usage,” DCWD announced.

The affected water supply systems (WSS) and areas include Dumoy WSS (Agdao, Angliongto, Buhangin, Centro, Gov. Vicente Duterte Hizon, Lapu-Lapu, Madapo Areas, Mandug, Pampanga, Panacan, Rafael Castillo, Sasa, Tigatto, Ubalde, Wilfredo Aquino); Riverside WSS (Balingaeng, Biao Escuela, Biao Guianga, Biao Joaquin, Catalunan Grande, Los Amigos, Matina Biao, New Valencia, Riverside, Tacunan, Talandang, Talomo River, Tugbok Proper, Ulas); Tugbok WSS (Bago Aplaya, Bago Gallera, Bago Oshiro, Bangkal Areas, Catalunan Grande, Catalunan Pequeño, Matina Pangi, Mintal, Sto. Niño, Talomo Proper, Tugbok Proper); Calinan (Dacudao, Gumalang, Lacson); Cabantian (Cabantian, Communal, Indangan); and Panacan WSS (Bunawan, Ilang, Lasang, Panacan, Sasa, Tibungco).

Meanwhile, DCWD assured the public that it will actively monitor all affected locations for them to receive service within the 24-hour time limit. DEF