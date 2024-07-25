Lower budget for Kadayawan

APPROXIMATELY P59 million will be allocated for this year’s Kadayawan Festival in August, according to an official from the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO).

Jennifer Romero, the officer in charge of the CTOO, announced during the ISpeak Forum: Kadayawan 2024 MediaCon on Thursday morning, July 25, 2024, at Rogen Inn, that they have a budget of about P59 million, of which P11 million comes from the private sector and P48 million from the Annual Development Fund.

"It's the same as last year, more or less plus the amount coming from our sponsorship. Naa ta sa P59 million including na ang atoang sponsorship (We have P59 million including our sponsorship)," she said.

This year’s budget is lower than last year’s P65 million. Romero explained that the reduction is due to a smaller contribution from the private sector. She noted that the government’s budget remains the same as last year.

Romero said that the remaining P48 million is the local government unit’s (LGU) counterpart, approved in the Annual Development Fund.

The Kadayawan Festival is a month-long celebration starting on August 7 with a mass at San Pedro Cathedral. Key events include the Agri- Fair from August 1 to 31, Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan on August 8, Pananam sa Kadayawan: A Food and Products Fair on August 9-10, Pasundayag sa Kadayawan on August 9-13, Gwapa Dabawenya Fun Run on August 9, and IronKids and Duathlon on August 10.

Other highlights include the Bantawan Cultural Celebration on August 13-15, Kadayawan Expo and Food Trucks Bazaar on August 15-18, Hiyas sa Kadayawan and Konsierto Kadayawan on August 16, Dula Kadayawan and Kasikas Kadayawan on August 17, and Pamulak sa Kadayawan and Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan on August 18.

Malacañang Palace has declared August 16, 2024, a Special Non-Working Holiday in honor of the Kadayawan Festival and Indigenous Peoples Day.

In previous years, the City Government of Davao allocated a P65 million budget for the Kadayawan Festival in 2023 and P56 million in 2022. RGP