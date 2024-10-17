Lower electric bill this October

DAVAO Light and Power Company Inc. (Davao Light) has announced that the overall residential electricity rate decreased by P1.0277 per kilowatt hour (kWh) this October after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ordered that the May 2024 Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) billing will be paid in installments, with the payments being evenly distributed from June to September.

In an announcement on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Davao Light said that this month’s rate has dropped to P8.4475/kWh from P9.4752/kWh last month.

“The rate reduction follows the conclusion of the staggered payment for the May 2024 Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) billing which was evenly divided from June to September as directed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC),” the electrical company cited.

In September, residential consumers experienced a slight decrease in their overall electricity bill after the WESM said that they have decreased their power supply prices.

“The power rate dropped by P1.1529 per kilowatt hour (kWh) bringing the rate down to P9.4752/kWh from P10.6281/kWh in August,” Davao Light previously reported.

Despite such rate reduction, Davao Light urged its customers to practice energy conservation to avoid high electricity bills, which are influenced by both usage and power costs.

Currently, Davao Light, as the third largest private utility company in the country thats remains to provide lower power rates compared to other electric cooperatives despite the fact that it has served a lot of consumers and large industrial enterprises in the region. DEF