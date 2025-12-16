Lower electricity rate for December

RESIDENTIAL electricity consumers in Davao City will see a lower power rate this December after Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) announced a reduction in its residential electricity charge for the billing period covering the holiday season.

Based on the utility firm’s customer advisory, the residential electricity rate went down by P0.3477 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), bringing the December 2025 rate to P9.7135/kWh from P10.0612/kWh recorded in November. The lower rate applies to electricity bills issued from December 11, 2025, to January 10, 2026.

Lower WESM prices drive rate cut

Davao Light attributed the decrease largely to lower power prices at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), which serves as one of the company’s power supply sources. When market prices at WESM decline, distribution utilities like Davao Light are able to pass on the savings to consumers through lower monthly electricity rates.

The advisory emphasized that adjustments in power rates are a regular occurrence due to fluctuations in market prices, fuel costs, and other factors affecting power generation and supply. As such, consumers may see rates either increase or decrease depending on prevailing market conditions.

Call for prudent power use during holidays

Despite the lower rate, Davao Light reminded customers to remain mindful of their electricity consumption, especially during the holiday season when household energy use typically increases due to decorations, gatherings, and longer appliance usage.

The company reiterated that electricity prices remain volatile and subject to sudden changes, particularly during peak demand periods such as Christmas and New Year celebrations. While December rates are lower, Davao Light cautioned that power costs may rise in the coming months as demand increases and market conditions shift.

The company encouraged consumers to manage their electricity use efficiently to avoid bill shocks, noting that the holiday season often brings higher overall expenses beyond power consumption.

As the year draws to a close, Davao Light stressed that while customers are benefiting from a December rate reduction, they should remain prepared for possible increases, reiterating that the holiday period and the months that follow could see more expensive power rates due to changing market prices and demand pressures. DEF