LPA in East of Mindanao, La Niña threat looms

CLOUD clusters previously observed outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), east of Mindanao, have developed into a low-pressure area (LPA) as of Monday morning, July 15, 2024.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA is now located approximately 485 kilometers east of Davao City. This development is expected to bring heavy rains, cloudy skies, and localized thunderstorms. Pagasa continues to monitor and update the forecast as necessary.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression has formed outside the PAR, last located 1,100 kilometers west of Central Luzon. Pagasa reports that it is moving northwestward towards Vietnam and is not expected to affect the Philippines directly.

The southwest monsoon, or habagat, has been strengthened by the tropical depression and will prevail over the western portions of Luzon, particularly Palawan and Mindoro.

Pagasa deputy administrator Marcelino Villafuerte has cautioned about above-normal rainfall expected from December to January 2025 due to the threat of La Niña. Villafuerte stated, “From August to September, we expect normal rainfall. Around December to January, we expect above-normal conditions, which could adversely affect agriculture.”

Pagasa forecasts a 70 percent chance of La Niña developing between August and October, likely persisting into the first quarter of 2025.

In Davao City, residents living near rivers, creeks, and landslide-prone areas are advised by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to exercise caution during the rainy season due to the onset of La Niña.

Localized thunderstorms, easterlies, and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which can intensify into typhoons, are all influenced by this weather phenomenon, often resulting in heavy afternoon and evening rainfall. DEF