LPA may become storm Aghon

A LOW-PRESSURE Area (LPA) formed from a cloud cluster is spotted east of southeastern Mindanao and on track to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday night, May 22 or Thursday morning, this year.

This includes areas in the Davao Region.

However, the LPA may still affect and make landfall over the Bicol Region-Eastern Visayas area by late Friday, May 25, or on Saturday, May 26, and may emerge over the waters east of Luzon.

According to the 24-hour bulletin weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric and Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), once the weather disturbance becomes a tropical depression and enters the Philippine area, it will be the country's first of the two storms forecasted for this month and will be named as “Aghon”.

“Maaaring ma-develop itong cloud clusters into LPA ngayong araw o bukas at maaari itong lumapit sa ating bansa,” Pagasa weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

(These cloud clusters may develop into an LPA today or tomorrow and may approach closer to the country.)

Pagasa says that despite the scorching heat, the nation is transitioning from the dry season to the rainy season — which usually begins every June.

This means that all parts of the country may experience more frequent rain showers and thunderstorms.

On the other hand, the Philippines may experience generally fair weather with higher chances of thunderstorms due to the ongoing surge of easterlies from the Pacific Ocean. DEF