LPA seen over some Mindanao areas

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Sunday, November 3, 2024, the development of a low-pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Northeastern Mindanao.

The state weather bureau forecast moderate to heavy rains in some Mindanao areas due to the cloud clusters that formed into an LPA.

“Ayon sa ating latest analysis ay mababa ‘yung tsansa nitong maging bagyo within the next 24 hours, at wala rin po itong direct effect sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa (Based on our latest analysis, there is a low chance that this will intensify into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, and it has no direct effect in our country),” Pagasa weather specialist Grace Castaneda said in a public weather briefing.

However, within days, the weather disturbance has a higher chance of entering the country’s landmass.

Based on Pagasa’s weather forecast valid until Monday, November 4, the Philippines will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

The easterlies will bring isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

On the other hand, the rest of the country and the Davao Region will experience the same weather conditions caused by localized thunderstorms. DEF