LPA spotted in Davao City may develop into storm

THE low-pressure area (LPA) spotted in Davao City may develop into a tropical cyclone in 24 to 48 hours and will be assigned the local name Butchoy, the second storm this year.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said that the weather disturbance was estimated at 310 km East Northeast of Davao City (8.3°N, 128.2°E) at 3 a.m. on July 16, 2024. Its next forecast will be released at around 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 17.

It is also forecast to move towards the central or northern Philippines, based on the state weather bureau’s tropical cyclone threat potential forecast.

The southwest monsoon or Habagat affects and brings scattered rains over the western sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Possible flash floods or landslides are expected especially in low-lying areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains which will last for hours.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Zamboanga Peninsula, Barmm, Soccsksargen, Cavite, Batangas, Bataan, and Occidental Mindoro may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

On Monday, July 15, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) announced that based on their situation report, the current surge of Habagat has affected 60,841 families in 11 provinces in five regions.

Data from the agency confirmed that at least 130 areas in Regions 9, 10, 11, 12, and Barmm experienced flooding, prompting a preemptive evacuation of more than 200 individuals in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Damage to houses, infrastructure, agriculture, and other assets now amounts to almost P21 million.

To recall, Pagasa said two to three tropical cyclones could form or enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this July.

Obet Badrina, Pagasa weather specialist, stated that most July storms travel through the Bicol region, head toward northern Luzon, and may recur in Japan based on Pagasa's climatological model. DEF