LPA, thunderstorms to bring rains, floods to Davao Region

THE low-pressure area (LPA) off Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro, is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains in some parts of the country while ongoing localized thunderstorms will cause light to moderate rains in most parts of the Davao Region, the state-run weather agency said on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

In its 24-hour localized weather forecast valid until 5 a.m. on July 19, the Davao Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, particularly in Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental.

“Possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. Light to moderate winds coming from South to Southwest will prevail and the coastal waters will be slight to moderate seas,” the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, despite the LPA not ruling out the chance to develop into a tropical depression in the coming days, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) indicated that the current surge of the southwest monsoon, or "habagat," would bring rains until the weekend over MIMAROPA, Batangas, Aklan, Antique, Metro Manila, Bataan, the rest of Calabarzon, Masbate, the Visayas, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga Peninsula, Misamis Occidental, and Lanao del Sur.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides remain likely, especially in areas highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and areas with significant antecedent rainfall,” the advisory added.

According to Pagasa, the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) might expect two to three storms in July.

Additionally, there is a 70 percent chance of La Niña developing between August and October, with its threats persisting into the first quarter of 2025. DEF