LPA trough affects Davao weather, to bring cloudy skies, rain showers

A LOW pressure area (LPA) being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a low likelihood of entering the country’s monitoring zone, but its trough is expected to continue affecting parts of the Philippines in the coming days as easterly winds persist, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday, March 9, 2026.

In its latest weather bulletin, Pagasa said the LPA still has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours, although it is unlikely to move into PAR.

As of Monday morning, Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the weather disturbance was estimated at 1,470 kilometers east of Mindanao.

While the system remains far from the country’s landmass, its trough, an extension of the weather disturbance, is already influencing weather conditions, particularly across the central and southern Philippines including Davao Region.

Pagasa said the trough of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mindanao, as well as the provinces of Sorsogon and Masbate on Monday.

Forecasters warned that the weather disturbance may continue to affect parts of the country in the coming days.

“This LPA trough will continue to affect our country, especially in Mindanao, in the next two to three days,” Aurelio said in Filipino.

Weather experts added that the impact may be enhanced by easterlies, or warm winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, which are expected to continue feeding moisture into the region.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, continues to influence much of Luzon.

Pagasa said the seasonal wind system is bringing cooler temperatures and generally fair weather over most parts of the island, although isolated light rains may still occur in some areas.

The weather bureau advised the public to remain vigilant, particularly in areas prone to flooding and landslides during thunderstorms, as intermittent rains may persist over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao in the next few days. DEF