FUEL and household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in Davao City remain high as of April 14, 2026, even as the government moves to reinforce domestic supply amid ongoing volatility in the global oil market, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

Latest DOE monitoring shows that gasoline prices continue to hover near or above the ₱100-per-liter threshold in some stations, while diesel and kerosene remain significantly more expensive — adding pressure on transport operators, businesses, and households.

Premium Plus gasoline (RON 97/100) is priced between ₱101 and ₱101.10 per liter, averaging ₱101.05. Premium gasoline (RON 95) varies widely from ₱82.45 to ₱101.80, with an average of ₱91. Regular gasoline (RON 91) ranges from ₱81.95 to ₱99.75, averaging ₱89.70 per liter.

Diesel, a key fuel for public transportation and logistics, remains among the costliest, ranging from ₱114.10 to ₱136.50 per liter, with an average of ₱127.86. Diesel Plus prices are slightly higher, reaching up to ₱137.60 per liter. Kerosene posted the highest range overall, from ₱142.85 to ₱163.66 per liter.

Household LPG prices also remain steep, with an 11-kilogram cylinder costing between ₱1,550 and ₱1,770 in the local market.

The DOE attributes the persistently high prices to global oil market movements, currency fluctuations, and supply conditions. As the Philippines relies heavily on imported petroleum, local pump prices remain sensitive to geopolitical developments abroad.

Amid these pressures, the government has stepped up efforts to secure fuel supply. The DOE recently confirmed the arrival of a second diesel shipment under its Emergency Energy Security Program — amounting to 329,000 barrels or about 52.3 million liters — from Malaysia. This follows an earlier delivery of 142,000 barrels from Japan in late March.

The shipments form part of a broader strategy directed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through Executive Order No. 110, with the Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corporation facilitating procurement.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said the additional supply is meant to cushion the country from external shocks.

“This latest shipment from Malaysia further strengthens our supply position at a time when external risks remain and the situation in the Middle East continues to evolve,” Garin said.

The DOE said it will continue coordinating with industry players to ensure steady distribution and prevent supply disruptions. While these measures aim to stabilize availability, officials acknowledge that price movements will likely remain tied to global market conditions in the near term. DEF