LPG prices increase by P4.35 per kg in Nov

CONSUMERS in the Davao Region are facing higher cooking gas costs this November following a P4.35-per-kilogram increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, equivalent to an additional P47.85 for an 11-kilogram cylinder.

The latest adjustment came after the P17.33-per-kilogram increase in October, adding to the upward movement in LPG prices monitored by the Department of Energy (DOE).

Based on the DOE's price monitoring from November 2 to 6, the cumulative net adjustment in LPG prices from January to November reached P38.45 per kilogram, following eight price increases, two rollbacks, and one month without an adjustment.

Amid the latest increase, the Davao Region recorded the highest average LPG price among Mindanao regions at P1,535.28 per 11-kg cylinder, higher than the island-wide average of P1,477.37.

Prices across Davao Region range from P1,375 to P1,690 per cylinder, depending on the brand and retail outlet.

Among the provinces, Davao del Norte posted the highest average at P1,546.63, with prices ranging from P1,435 to P1,690.

Davao del Sur followed with an average of P1,536.70, while Davao de Oro recorded the lowest at P1,495.17, with prices ranging from P1,375 to P1,623.

In the cities, Tagum recorded an average price of P1,563 per cylinder, followed by Panabo at P1,562.50. Davao City posted an average of P1,536.70, with retail prices ranging from P1,429 to P1,675.

Meanwhile, the Island Garden City of Samal recorded an average of P1,435 per 11-kg cylinder.

Across Mindanao, monitored prices also varied among LPG brands. Solane recorded the highest price ceiling at P1,730, while Petron Gasul ranged from P1,343 to P1,690, Prycegas from P1,350 to P1,700, and Phoenix Super LPG from P1,320 to P1,550.

The DOE monitoring covered LPG prices from November 2 to 6, providing a comparison of prevailing retail prices across brands and areas. DEF