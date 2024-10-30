LTFRB-Davao adds 4 new routes to Phabs

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) has added four new routes to the Peak Hours Augmentation Bus System (Phabs) to assist stranded passengers during peak hours.

Nonito Llanos III, regional director of LTFRB-Davao, stated that the PHABS program was reviewed to better serve passengers facing delays. Eight additional bus units from Golden Valley, Mindanao Star, Bachelor Express, Metro Shuttle, and Land Car Incorporated (LCI) have joined the fleet, bringing the total to over 25 buses operating during peak hours (5 a.m to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) since October 17, 2024.

The initial 10 routes were expanded after consultations with the local government unit (LGU) and the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), recognizing the increased need for utility vehicles due to Davao’s growing population.

Llanos, during the Wednesday Habi at Kape, on October 30, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza, said this is an effective way to assist passengers, especially given the decline in public utility jeepneys and Philcabs.

LTFRB-Davao issued Office Circular No. 2, Series of 2024, allowing additional routes to accommodate increased traffic congestion in the post-pandemic period of in-person activities.

The new routes include UM-Matina to Maa, UM-Matina to Matina Aplaya, Puan to Roxas, and UM-Bolton to Indangan.

While acknowledging that the extra buses may add to traffic, Llanos noted they help address the shortage of public utility vehicles since many stopped operating due to economic challenges, unauthorized units, and expired franchises during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Llanos emphasized that Phabs is only a temporary solution, and LTFRB is studying long-term strategies to sustainably improve public transportation in Davao City. RGP