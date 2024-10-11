LTFRB-Davao cracks down on errant taxi drivers at Davao Airport

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) is working closely with various enforcement agencies to address issues involving errant taxi drivers at Davao International Airport (DIA).

Nonito Llanos, LTFRB-Davao regional director, said in a media interview on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at SMX Convention Center, that agencies like the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap), and airport police are in constant communication to monitor these drivers.

“Dili gyud na ma deny na naa gihapon pero (We cannot deny that there are still some [errant drivers] but) I am happy to inform everyone that there is close collaboration with different enforcement agencies,” he said.

He noted that passengers at the airport are given complaint forms to help monitor errant drivers, though the number of such drivers is relatively small.

Since the LTFRB does not directly supervise drivers, Llanos said they are closely coordinating with taxi operators, who hold the franchises.

Operators are regularly reminded to instruct their drivers to follow proper protocols.

“Every time na naay complaints na ing ani tong legal section gapagawas dayun ug show cause order patawag ang operator if we’ve seen that there is a violation of our franchise conditions, they will be penalized (Every time we receive complaints, our legal section immediately issues a show cause order, summoning the operator. If there is a violation of franchise conditions, penalties are imposed),” he said.

In partnership with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), LTFRB-Davao has launched a campaign to reduce errant taxi drivers.

So far, 6,000 stickers have been printed for the 5,400 registered taxi units, with plans to print more. These stickers aim to make it easier for passengers to report misconduct, as the numbers on the stickers will be monitored for quick response to complaints. RGP