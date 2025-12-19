LTFRB-Davao: Green GSM Taxis ‘duly informed’ of legal obligations before launch

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board–Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) revealed that the Green and Smart Mobility Philippines Inc. (GSM) Taxis has been “duly informed” by its office of the requirements needed for its operations in the city.

In a statement released on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the LTFRB-Davao said, “The company has been duly informed by the LTFRB of its responsibility to comply with all the requirements pertinent to its application.”

The agency also said it informed the company that it needs to acquire a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) to operate as an air-conditioned EV taxi service, as well as comply with all the requirements of the Davao City government.

This comes after the City Government Unit of Davao flagged Green GSM Taxis for operating without the required permits and urged the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the LTFRB to investigate the company’s operations following its launch on December 15, 2025.

Compliance urged

LTFRB-Davao also reminded and urged all Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) operators and applicants to acquire a Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) and to fully comply with all applicable requirements so they can operate as public utility transport providers in the city.

The office also said that, in performing its mandated functions, it has “faithfully” reminded all PUV operators to follow and respect the regulations and guidelines set by the Davao City government.

Non-compliance of Green GSM Taxis

Earlier, the City Government of Davao revealed that the GSM did not obtain the required permits, including a business permit, locational clearance, and building permit.

"Green GSM has not obtained a recommendation from the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) and from the Sangguniang Panlungsod for their franchise application with the LTRFB, as mandated by the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code Ordinance of Davao City (Ordinance No. 0334-12)," the city government wrote in its statement on December 16, 2025.

The local government unit reminded the operator of Green GSM Taxis, which uses a fleet of VinFast electric vehicles (EVs), that it is their legal obligation to secure and comply with all necessary permits from government agencies before operating in Davao City.

Another mode of transportation in the city

Green GSM Taxis officially launched operations in Davao City on December 15, 2025.

Dao Quy Phi, managing director of Green GSM Southeast Asia, said the city places strong emphasis on order, safety, and environmental responsibility. He added that the company aims to provide a reliable, zero-emission mobility option aligned with the city’s values while serving Dabawenyos.

A total of 500 electric vehicles arrived in Davao last October. The units, manufactured by VinFast, can be booked through the Green GSM app, hotline, designated pick-up points, or via street hailing. The compact vehicles are designed for urban use. Each unit has a 326-kilometer range, driver-assist technology, and modern infotainment systems. RGP