LTFRB-Davao nears full compliance in transport consolidation

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) reported that it has consolidated 92 percent of units outside Davao City under the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP).

Atty. Ernest Nez Davila, LTFRB-Davao's legal officer, announced during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, September 9, 2024, at SM City, that 92 percent of the units and 91 percent of the routes outside Davao City had been consolidated as of April 30, 2024.

Davila mentioned that the deadline for consolidation was set for April 30, 2024, and there has been no indication from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. or the national headquarters regarding an extension.

He also shared that LTFRB-Davao has already launched 76 modernized units, most of which are now operating in Davao del Sur, where many cooperatives have completed the consolidation process.

According to LTFRB-Davao, operators are seeing good revenue from the modernized vehicles, especially on the Kapatagan route, which is popular among tourists who prefer modern transportation. Commuters have also given positive feedback, citing the comfort, accessibility, and affordability of the new vehicles.

“Hopefully, in the coming months, we can launch modernized units in Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, and other provinces in the Davao Region,” he said.

LTFRB-Davao expressed satisfaction with the high consolidation rate in the region. Davila noted that the remaining operators who have yet to consolidate are mostly individual operators who are no longer active.

“Majority of them support the program mao ni ang result na taas ta ug [this is the result that is why we have a high] industry consolidation rate,” he said.

Davila also said that the office is actively reaching out to operators who have not yet consolidated, explaining the government’s modernization program. Operators have provided various reasons for not consolidating, including plans to stop operations or abandon their routes.

Regarding the Senate resolution on postponing the PTMP, LTFRB-Davao clarified that, in the absence of any official announcement from Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista or President Marcos, the program will continue as scheduled. The office has not received any notice of suspension. RGP