LTFRB-Davao: Over 20K drivers, operators to get fuel subsidy

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) said that about 20,000 drivers and operators in the region are set to receive fuel subsidies from the government.

Nonito Llanos III, LTFRB-Davao regional director, said that of the 20,608 total beneficiaries, 13,636 are operators and 6,972 are drivers. He added that the list of drivers and operators who are beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy has already been submitted to the central office and that they are awaiting validation and cleanlisting.

Llanos said the overall subsidy budget is approximately P81,250,500. Of this amount, P24,055,000 would be for the drivers and P57,195,500 for operators.

Recipients of subsidy

Under the proposed fuel subsidy, drivers of traditional Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ), modern PUJ, and filcab are set to receive P1,500, while taxi, Public Utility Bus (PUB), Traditional Utility Van Express (TUVE), Modern Utility Van Express (MUVE), and school transport drivers are set to receive P5,000.

On the other hand, operators of PUJs, modern PUJs, filcab, TUVE, and school transport would receive P5,000 per unit, while operators of modern PUJs, PUB, and MUVE would receive P10,000 per unit.

Operators of Transport Network Vehicle Services would receive P1,500 per unit.

Llanos said that those who have Pantawid Pasada Program (PPP) cards have already been given the fuel subsidy since they already have a LandBank account. However, he explained that a delay was reported due to a system glitch at LandBank caused by the huge volume of data coming in.

For others who do not have PPP cards, the office is waiting for the validated official list from the central office before the fuel subsidy is downloaded to their e-wallets.

Different amount

Llanos explained that the drivers do not receive the same amount because some of the PUJ drivers are already covered by the Cash Relief Assistance (CRA) under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“They will be receiving a lesser amount to have an equitable distribution of the funds of the government, so kadawat naman sila ug AICS from DSWD, under fuel subsidy naa silay madawat but to the tune of P1,500,” he said during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday, April 13, 2026, at SM City Davao.

(They will receive a smaller amount so that the government funds can be distributed more fairly. Since they have already received AICS from DSWD, they will also receive something under the fuel subsidy, but only around ₱1,500.)

In Davao Region, DSWD-Davao has already started the distribution of the CRA worth P5,000 to tricycle drivers in major cities. The department is set to distribute it to drivers in the municipalities. RGP