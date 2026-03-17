LTFRB-Davao prepares fuel subsidy for PUV operators, drivers

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) continues to assist Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) and Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) operators and drivers in various areas of Davao City in preparation for the Fuel Subsidy program.

Representatives from LTFRB-Davao Region spoke with PUJ and PUV operators and drivers to help them organize the list of beneficiaries and the documents required for them to receive the fuel subsidy.

“Padayon ang LTFRB-Davao Region sa pagasikaso ug pag-assist sa mga PUV operators and drivers (LTFRB-Davao Region continues to process and assist PUV operators and drivers),” LTFRB-Davao wrote in its Facebook post on March 16, 2026.

The office said it has prepared a Google Form that PUV and PUJ operators can use to submit the list of drivers.



Fuel subsidy

LTFRB-Davao is encouraging all PUV operators to submit the names of drivers under their franchise to the nearest LTFRB Regional Office to ensure the proper implementation of the program.

The DOTr said the fuel subsidy will be regulated by the LTFRB and will be given to bus operators and drivers; traditional and modern jeepney operators and drivers; taxi drivers; transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers; delivery riders from different platforms; and tricycle drivers.

The department has allocated P2.5 billion for the fuel subsidy for transport drivers. The subsidy fund will be released if global oil prices reach $80 per barrel for one month, subject to certification from the Department of Energy (DOE).

LTFRB-Davao’s assistance to PUJ and PUV drivers and operators is in response to the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., through Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Atty. Giovanni Z. Lopez and LTFRB Chairman Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is working on its P5,000 cash aid for public transport drivers.

With the continuing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, global prices for gasoline, diesel, and kerosene have been rising.

Industry projections show that diesel may increase by P18 per liter and gasoline by P15 per liter by the third week of March.

The surge in prices came after the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping corridor located between Iran and Oman, was closed due to the conflict. The Strait is considered one of the most important export routes connecting the largest Gulf oil producers to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. RGP