LTFRB-Davao to hear both sides in viral jeepney incident

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) has issued a show-cause order against the operator of a public utility jeepney (PUJ) that figured in a viral confrontation between its driver and a female passenger along the Agdao–Matina Aplaya route in Davao City, as authorities begin a formal investigation into the incident.

Speaking during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing on July 8, LTFRB-Davao Transportation Development Officer II Engr. Ronnel Victor N. Panigon said the agency has already directed the operator to explain the incident, with a hearing scheduled next week to ensure that both parties are given the opportunity to present their respective accounts.

"We have issued a show cause order sa operator ug sa kadtong unit and we will set a hearing next. Naay due process ang pagabuhaton to explain the side of the driver and kadtong complainant," Panigon told reporters.

Panigon said the LTFRB has already received copies of the viral video circulating on social media and is currently determining whether the allegations of reckless driving are supported by evidence.

He emphasized that while the incident has generated widespread public attention online, the agency will follow due process before determining whether administrative sanctions are warranted.

At the same time, Panigon said their agency continues to conduct roadside inspections and monitoring of public utility vehicles, particularly during peak travel hours, in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and other law enforcement agencies.

He reminded operators and drivers that all public utility vehicles must comply with existing LTFRB and LTO regulations, including maintaining roadworthy units with functioning brakes, lights, engines, and other safety equipment before operating on public roads.

The controversy erupted earlier this week after a passenger, identified on Facebook as Jennifer Empresa, uploaded a now-deleted video showing a heated confrontation with the jeepney driver. The video quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

In her post, Empresa alleged that the driver was operating the jeepney at excessive speed, causing her to fear for the safety of the passengers and pedestrians. She claimed that her knees were trembling throughout the trip and alleged that the jeepney nearly collided with other vehicles on two occasions because of what she described as reckless driving.

According to her account, the driver insisted that although the vehicle's engine sounded loud, the jeepney was not actually travelling at high speed. The confrontation eventually prompted a traffic enforcer to stop the vehicle and issue the driver a traffic citation.

The viral footage prompted numerous social media users to call for stricter enforcement against irresponsible driving and renewed discussions on passenger safety aboard public transportation.

However, another passenger, Facebook user Roselle Santander Cruz, shared a contrasting account after she happened to ride the same Agdao–Matina Aplaya jeepney following a dental appointment.

Cruz said she recognized the driver from the viral video and later identified him as Marcial Morante. According to her, Morante acknowledged being involved in the incident but maintained that he chose not to argue because the passenger was already upset.

The driver reportedly told Cruz that he had been issued a traffic citation carrying a penalty of more than ₱2,000 and explained that his aging jeepney produces a loud engine sound despite having difficulty accelerating.

To support his explanation, Morante allegedly demonstrated the vehicle's acceleration while Cruz was onboard, showing that despite the loud engine noise, the jeepney gained speed gradually.

Based on her personal observation, Cruz said she found it difficult to believe that the vehicle was travelling at the speed alleged in the viral post, noting that it even struggled to accelerate while approaching the traffic signal near Kawayan Drive.

Morante also reportedly shared that he has been driving jeepneys for nearly three decades and said it was the first time he had been publicly accused of reckless driving.

He stressed that he would never intentionally endanger passengers, pointing out that his 10-year-old child, who regularly accompanies him during trips, was seated inside the jeepney when the confrontation occurred.

"Namasahero man ko natural na mugawas sulod gyud ko sa linya. Ang linya man gud diha taas ang semento, espalto. Dili gyud kusog akoang dagan, mao na ang tinood. Naa akoang anak naa sa front seat perminte," Morante said in a separate media interview.

The driver also said he intends to pursue legal action against the individual who uploaded the video, claiming the incident caused embarrassment to him and his family.

Following Cruz's viral post, several netizens, vloggers, and concerned citizens reached out to extend assistance to the driver. Cruz later shared on social media that the driver had received various forms of aid, including cash donations and sacks of rice, from individuals moved by his situation.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Police Office's Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) clarified that contrary to claims circulating on social media, the driver was not cited for overspeeding.

In an interview with local media, TEU chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Antonio Garcia said the violations issued against Morante were for reckless driving and unsafe swerving, not overspeeding.

Garcia added that five passengers reportedly complained to responding officers regarding the driver's manner of driving, prompting authorities to issue the corresponding traffic citations.

The LTFRB said the outcome of its investigation will depend on the evidence and testimonies presented during the scheduled hearing, after which the agency will determine whether further administrative action against the operator or driver is warranted. DEF