LTFRB issues permits for 12 more buses in Sto. Tomas

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) responded to growing public transportation dissatisfaction in Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte, by expediting and issuing special permits for 12 additional Bachelor Express Inc. bus units to operate along the Davao–Santo Tomas and Santo Tomas–Davao routes.

The action comes amid complaints from Santo Tomas commuters about the poor condition of several Bachelor Express buses, including roof leaks during rainy weather, broken or damaged seats, windows, and doors, as well as overcrowding during peak hours.

Following coordination between LTFRB-Davao and Bachelor Express Inc., the bus operator filed for special permits for 12 additional units to help augment existing services, expand transport options, and ease high passenger demand along the route.

“The additional units are expected to help provide commuters with more transportation options and ease the pressure brought about by high passenger demand," LTFRB-Davao said in the statement.

"The agency likewise encourages passengers to continue reporting legitimate concerns regarding public transportation services so these may be properly documented, coordinated with concerned operators, and acted upon within the agency's mandate." LTFRB added.

The regulatory intervention follows concerns raised by Santo Tomas Councilor Joshua Bebis during a Sangguniang Bayan committee hearing on October 7, 2026.

Bebis criticized the transport operator for dispatching dilapidated and unsafe vehicles to a first-class municipality despite continuous hikes in fare rates, prompting proposals for a local legislative resolution asking LTFRB for immediate intervention.

Councilor Bebis, for his part, released an official statement on his Facebook page, expressing gratitude to LTFRB-Davao and Bachelor Express Inc. for their immediate action to address commuter concerns.

"This was never about politics or personal interests. It was about our people," Bebis emphasized in his statement.

Bebis clarified that his earlier criticisms were intended solely to advocate for passenger safety, comfort, and transport accountability, emphasizing that public service works best when community issues are met with cooperation and constructive solutions. MMC