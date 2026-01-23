LTFRB issues show-cause order after alleged sexual abuse in Davao City taxi

TRIGGER WARNING: Contains sensitive story about sexual abuse

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board–Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao) has issued a show-cause order against a taxi operator and driver after a video surfaced online showing a passenger allegedly sexually abused inside a taxi.

Deanne Aubrey Salcedo, legal section assistant of LTFRB-Davao, said during the Kapihan sa PIA on Friday, January 23, 2026, at NCCC Mall Maa, that a hearing on the alleged harassment is scheduled for January 26.

“As part of our process, we have already issued a show-cause order. After that, we will hold a hearing, and following the hearing, the regional office will evaluate the case and impose penalties if necessary,” she said.

Salcedo added that the agency is verifying information and has already contacted the individuals involved, noting the sensitivity of the incident.

Oscar Don A. Zamora, head of the Davao City North District Office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO), said drivers allegedly involved in sexual harassment will be summoned for investigation.

“Hatagan og sanction or penalty og unsa man tong naistoryahan sa opisina (A sanction or penalty will be imposed based on the discussions in the office),” he said.

Zamora said the highest penalty possible is revoking the driver’s license, which would bar the individual from reapplying for several years. If the driver is allowed to apply again, the licensing process would start from scratch.

Alleged sexual abuse

The incident gained attention after a video went viral online showing a student allegedly harassed inside a taxi. The video drew thousands of reactions and shares.

In a Facebook post, the victim said she boarded the taxi outside her school. The driver initially engaged her in casual conversation, which later turned into comments about her weight. He asked intimate questions, which she ignored at first, but the situation escalated when he requested her phone number and expressed a desire for a sexual relationship.

“My hands were literally shaking and finally I was able to breathe na. I waited until makaalis na yung taxi sa area and I ran agad sa guard house to get the details of the driver (My hands were literally shaking, and I was finally able to breathe. I waited until the taxi had left the area, then I immediately ran to the guard house to get the driver’s details: plate number and name),” she said in the post.

The victim said she has already reported the incident to authorities but has yet to receive updates on whether the driver has been located. She shared her experience online to raise awareness among students and minors.

Drivers with good conduct

Salcedo stressed that taxi operators must ensure the drivers they hire have clean records and demonstrate proper behavior before allowing them to operate. Operators should prioritize drivers who show courtesy and respect to passengers.

“If any incident occurs, the operator will be held liable by the LTFRB,” she said. In coordination with the LTO, the agency will also impose penalties on the driver involved.

Salcedo added that taxi operators in Davao follow a system that prevents drivers from transferring between companies without clearance. Drivers’ records are checked for pending liabilities or cases to prevent similar incidents. RGP