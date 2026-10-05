LTFRB urges accredited PUV drivers to avail of Fuel Discount Program

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is amplifying and intensifying its information dissemination efforts to accredited public utility vehicle operators to avail of its Fuel Discount Program.

According to lawyer Ernest Benz Davila, Chief, Transportation Development Office-Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao , they have been constantly reminding the operators to avail of the program.

Implemented by the LTFRB in partnership with the Department of Energy and the Landbank of the Philippines, the Fuel Discount Program provides a P12 per liter discount to qualified PUV operators, which they can avail of at participating gasoline stations.

“Under this program they can avail of 150 liters discount per week and they can save as much as 1,800 pesos,” Davila said.

He added that the discount used to be P10 per liter but has now been increased to P12. Davila added that the LTRFB leadership is pushing for an additional increase in the discounts.

The fuel discount increase is part of the subsidy under the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift), providing relief to the transport sector following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

As of June 14, 2026, around 58.47 percent of qualified PUJ and UV operators in Davao Region have availed of the discount.

In the region there are 3,864 onboarded (confirmed yearly) units of traditional PUJ, 53 units of modernized PUJs, traditional UV Express 516 units, and modernized UVE 37 units.

“I believe na ni-increase ni karon kay amua na gi-amplify ug (that this has been increased since we amplified and) disseminate ang (the) information with regards to our fuel discount program,” Davila said.

“To identify if certain gasoline stations are participating in the program, makita nato ang mga tarpaulins na anaa sa mga gasoline stations (we can see tarpaulins posted at gasoline stations),” Davila reminded operators.

The drivers will just state their respective plate numbers, and if they are on the list, they can readily avail of the discounts. Qualified PUJ/UV operators are those who have confirmed with the LTFRB every year. PIA DAVAO