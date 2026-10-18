LTO-Davao apprehends over 72K transport, traffic violators

THE Land Transportation Office in Davao Region (LTO-Davao) recorded 72,133 traffic apprehensions from January to September 2026, with fines that nearly totaled P120.3 million.

LTO-Davao Regional Director Ernesto Raphael Robillo presented the figures during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, joined by Yuri Lim, head of the regional law enforcement section.

The total covers apprehensions made region-wide by LTO enforcers and deputized agents.

"In the span of January to September, the apprehensions made by our law enforcement, including na dito yung ating mga deputized, region-wide 'to, it's a total of 72,133 apprehensions (In the span of January to September, the apprehensions conducted by our law enforcement, including our deputized agents, region-wide, total 72,133)," Robillo said. Meanwhile, fines collected from 52,982 violations reached P120,298,222.

Violations of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, accounted for 48,581 apprehensions, or about 67 percent.

According to the report, most of these involved unlicensed drivers, fake driver's licenses, and drivers holding only a student permit, as well as unregistered and colorum vehicles and motorcycles fitted with unauthorized lights and flashers.

"Majority of which are violations ng mga unlicensed drivers, fake ID or fake driver's license, o SP holder lang, yan nahuli natin, marami (Majority of which are violations by unlicensed drivers, those with fake IDs or fake driver's licenses, or those with only a student permit; we caught many of those)," he said.

Violations of the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009 (RA 10054) came next at 11,951, followed by the Seatbelt Use Act of 1999 (RA 8750) at 9,223.

"Yung ating mga pasaway na nagmamaneho ng mga kani-kanilang motorsiklo, even their passengers na walang mga helmet (Our unruly riders driving their motorcycles, even their passengers without helmets)," Robillo said of helmet violators.

The remaining 2,378 apprehensions fell under other laws, including the Clean Air Act, the Anti-Overloading Act, the Children's Safety on Motorcycles Act, the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, and the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act.

In 2024, LTO-Davao recorded 55,014 apprehensions, led by seatbelt violations (9,479) and helmet violations (8,673), as reported in January 2025. This year, helmet violations overtook seatbelt violations in just nine months.

14 licenses revoked

LTO-Davao also said 14 driver's licenses have been revoked on its recommendation from December 2025 to September 2026, while about 10 to 15 more are pending.

"Meron tayong labing-apat na mga lisensya na ni-revoke from our recommendations (We have 14 licenses that were revoked on our recommendation)," Robillo said, adding that six of the 14 were drivers caught under the influence of drugs during Oplan Harabas operations.

"Dun sa 14, anim diyan yung sa [Oplan] Harabas namin, which are those drivers who were found to be under the influence of drugs (Of the 14, six are from our Harabas operation)," he said.

The rest involved road rage, crashes that killed people, and accidents involving pedestrians. Two drivers in a viral road rage chase on an overpass have also been recommended for revocation, with the case pending before the LTO central office.

Undas operations

LTO-Davao’s regional law enforcement has received a memorandum for Oplan Ligtas Biyahe for the Undas season in November. “We'll be expecting another round of busy streets and highways,” Lim said.

He noted that enforcers will be deployed along national highways and city streets, along with terminal inspections and random roadside checks of public utility vehicles' roadworthiness. GRS