LTO-Davao intensifies anti-drug and drugged driving for Christmas

The Land Transportation Office in Davao Region (LTO-Davao) announces the start of the intensification of the Republic Act (R.A.) No. 10586 otherwise known as the "Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013" for the holiday season.

In a radio interview earlier this week, Assistant Regional Director of LTO-Davao, lawyer Eleanor Calderon revealed the penalties and sanctions an individual may be facing if she/he violates the implemented measure.

The measure's penalty may range from a minimum of three months to a maximum of 20 year’s imprisonment — meanwhile, the fine ranges from P20,000 to P500,000.

On the other hand, a 12-month penalty for the first infraction and a permanent revocation for the second is imposed on non-professional license holders. In contrast, for those possessing a professional license, it was stated that it could be permanently revoked in a single infraction.

“Lisud kaayo kanang kita ang mag-cause og disgrasya kay dili lang kita ma-involve ani, apil usab ang mga inosenteng tao nga nagtarong og drive, mga nagtarong og tabok diha unya banggaan lang gumikan nga naay driver nga naka-inom (It is selfish if we would be the cause of the accident because we will not be the only ones involved, it also affects the innocent people who are following the rules in driving, those who are crossing the pedestrians lanes),” Calderon said.

Based on a 2023 report provided by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), around 74 road crash incidents in Davao City were recorded. These mostly result in reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

However, the agency has yet to release the number of incidents due to drunk driving for this year.

“Lahat po ng involve sa accident ay reckless drivers at sa drunk drivers naman po ay wala pa tayong breath analyzer kasi nag-request pa tayo po at masasabi talaga natin na drunk driver pag na-test po” (All those involved in the accident are reckless drivers and for the drunk drivers, we have yet to request a breath analyzer and once tested positive, we can really say that they are drunk drivers) DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said in a phone interview. DEF