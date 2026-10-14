LTO-Davao issues show-cause order over viral Coastal Road stunt

THE Land Transportation Office in Davao Region (LTO-Davao) has issued a show-cause order to the registered owner of a motorcycle whose rider was caught on video standing while driving along Davao City's Coastal Road.

LTO-Davao Regional Director Ernesto Raphael Robillo said during a press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 14, that the motorcycle's plate number was initially difficult to read. His team, however, identified the motorcycle by late afternoon on Monday, Oct. 12, the day the video went viral.

“Hindi natin alam kung ano, baka hiniram 'yung motor niya o anak niya 'yung nagmaneho (We don't know; perhaps someone borrowed the motorcycle, or the owner's child was driving it),” Robillo said.

The agency has not released the registered owner's name. As of Wednesday, the owner had yet to appear at the LTO regional office.

The respondent has five days from receipt of the show-cause order to explain the incident.

Robillo said possible charges include reckless driving, endangering other motorists, and allowing an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle.

He warned that failing to respond to the order could lead to further sanctions.

“'Pag hindi siya nag-appear, naka-alarm na 'yung kanyang motor, hindi niya magagamit 'yan. 'Pag nahuli naman namin 'yan, ma-impound 'yun. Mas bibigat 'yung kanyang mga kaso (If the owner does not appear, the motorcycle will be flagged and cannot be used. If we catch it on the road, we will impound it, and the charges will become more serious),” he said.

Robillo added that if investigators establish multiple violations, the LTO may also recommend revoking the driver's license.

Other viral cases

The LTO is also preparing show-cause orders for a group of motorcycle riders caught speeding along McArthur Highway in Toril, Davao City, in another viral video. The incident drew attention even after police said it did not constitute drag racing.

“Hindi mo man tawagin drag racing 'yun, pero napakabilis ng mga takbo nila (Even if you don't call it drag racing, they were traveling at very high speeds),” Robillo said.

“Automatic papaliparan natin ng mga show-cause 'yan

(We will automatically send them show-cause orders),” he added.

Robillo said LTO intelligence operatives under the regional law enforcement section also monitor group chats where such races are organized.

The driver of a minivan caught performing a “Tokyo drift” maneuver in a separate viral video has also received a show-cause order. LTO personnel have since visited the driver.

“Syempre, in all of these violations, due process is always followed,” Robillo said, adding that the driver had apologized for the stunt.

Yuri Lim, head of the LTO-Davao regional law enforcement section, said some riders involved in earlier viral incidents, including cases in Digos City, had already lost their licenses or faced recommendations for revocation.

“We take cognizance of it, we do case build-up, we investigate, we coordinate with PNP (The agency takes notice of these incidents, builds cases, conducts investigations, and coordinates with the Philippine National Police)," he said

Robillo urged the public to continue sharing videos of traffic violations on social media, describing the posts as an effective tool for identifying and apprehending erring motorists, particularly so-called “kamote riders,” a colloquial term for reckless or irresponsible drivers. GRS