LTO-Davao: Motorcycle mishap in Toril due to drag racing

THE viral video of speeding motorcycles involved in a collision along MacArthur Highway in Toril, Davao City, speaks for itself despite the local police’s denial that the incident was a drag race, the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) said.

LTO-Davao Director Lawyer Raphael Robillo said the agency would pursue appropriate sanctions against motorists found to have committed traffic violations in the incident, stressing that the dangerous manner in which the motorcycles were driven posed a serious threat to other road users.

“The thing speaks for itself eh. When you see the video, marami sila, 'di ba? Di mo naman tawagin drag racing 'yun, pero napakabilis ng mga takbo nila,” Robillo said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, October 14.

Robillo’s remarks came after the Toril Police Station reported that the motorcycle collision was triggered by a rider who allegedly counterflowed at high speed, disputing claims circulating online that the incident was connected to illegal street racing.

The LTO director said the number of motorcycles visible in the footage, their speed, and the danger they posed to other motorists warranted closer scrutiny, regardless of whether the incident could formally be classified as drag racing.

“It's very, ano, they're occupied, they enjoy right, 'no? Sobra bilis, nakakatakot 'yan, 'di ba? Just watching it, is really, mapapatayo balahibo mo eh. Alam mo talaga it's an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

Robillo added that the motorcycles appeared to occupy portions of a two-way road while traveling at high speeds, increasing the risk of collisions with oncoming vehicles and pedestrians.

He also noted that the incident happened during a fiesta celebration, when more people were likely to be present along the road.

LTO to pursue sanctions, monitor racing groups

Robillo said the agency would issue show-cause orders to motorists found to have violated traffic regulations and coordinate with the police and other deputized enforcement personnel to determine the appropriate penalties.

He said LTO-Davao was also strengthening its intelligence operations to prevent illegal motorcycle races before they take place.

According to Robillo, groups allegedly involved in illegal racing sometimes use group chats and social media to coordinate their activities, including the time and location of planned races.

“I-tingnan natin, 'di ba, usually 'yung mga drag racing, mayroon silang mga group chat 'yan eh. Naga-ano, nagpo-post sila, 'oh sige ganitong oras, ganitong panahon.' Pini-penetrate natin 'to, ini-infiltrate natin 'yan para ma- putol na natin bago mangyari 'yung mga drag racing,” he said.

The agency’s strategy, he said, includes monitoring such activities and coordinating with other law enforcement units to identify and prevent potentially dangerous gatherings.

Robillo also said authorities had already begun coordinating following the circulation of the Toril video.

“Ayoko ng i-contest 'yung kung ano ba 'yung sinasabi do'n ng, 'yung hepe natin. I'm sure he has his reasons for, for saying that it was not drag racing. But the facts still remain, that reckless yun ginawa nila, at peligroso 'yung pinagagawa nila,” he said.

He maintained that the LTO would not tolerate reckless riding and other traffic violations that endanger the public.

“These things won't [be] tolerated. We've always been very vigilant,” Robillo said.

Police: Counterflow triggered collision

The Toril Police Station earlier clarified that the crash was primarily caused by a motorcycle allegedly traveling against the flow of traffic, resulting in a chain collision involving four motorcycles.

In its account of the incident, police said a Yamaha XMax and a Yamaha Aerox were traveling toward Toril Proper when a Suzuki Raider allegedly counterflowed at high speed.

The Yamaha XMax rider swerved to avoid a direct collision but was still sideswiped by the Suzuki Raider, which then collided with the Yamaha Aerox. The impact sent the Raider toward the opposite portion of the road, where it struck a Honda XRM carrying a driver and a back rider.

The collision occurred early on October 8 in front of Paulan Eatery along MacArthur Highway. Several individuals were injured and brought for medical attention.

Toril police said the incident remained subject to investigation and that the driver allegedly responsible for counterflowing would face a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property.

In a separate statement, the police station said it was processing the filing of charges and the possible revocation of the driver's license of the motorist allegedly responsible for the crash.

Police also said they had interviewed one of the injured individuals, who denied that they were participating in a drag race and maintained that they were on their way home when the collision occurred.

The station urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information about the incident, warning that inaccurate claims could cause confusion and unnecessary alarm.

The police position differs from the LTO director’s broader assessment of the video. While the police attributed the collision to counterflowing, Robillo emphasized the reckless speed and the potential danger posed by the motorcycles shown in the footage.

LTO reminds motorists, pedestrians of road safety

Apart from the Toril incident, LTO-Davao reiterated the importance of observing traffic rules, particularly when approaching pedestrian lanes and intersections.

Yuri Lim, head of the LTO-Davao Law Enforcement Service, reminded motorists to slow down and stop when necessary to allow pedestrians to cross safely.

Lim also advised pedestrians to avoid using mobile phones, headsets, or Bluetooth devices while crossing roads or walking along sidewalks, as these could distract them from approaching vehicles.

“Magtulungan po tayo. That's the time po na magkaroon po tayo ng safer roads. Remember, road safety is a shared responsibility. Hindi lang po ito sa mga lisensyadong driver, it also involved pedestrians and commuters as well,” Lim said.

The agency said road safety requires cooperation among motorists, pedestrians, commuters, and enforcement authorities.

Robillo reiterated that motorists found to have violated traffic regulations should expect the corresponding administrative action.

“So, we're constantly in coordination with the PNP, whatever violations or mga kaso na pwede nating ipataw sa kanila, asahan niyo, papatawin natin 'yan,” he said.

The LTO-Davao director said the agency would continue coordinating with the police to address violations arising from the Toril incident and other dangerous road practices. DEF